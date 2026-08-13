Cocktail 2 is not a direct sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail but a spiritual successor with a fresh storyline and new characters. Directed by Homi Adajania, it follows long-time couple Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) as they navigate uncertainty about the future of their relationship.

This Independence Day weekend brings a diverse lineup of new OTT premieres across major platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and Lionsgate Play. Watch Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, among other movies this long weekend.

ALSO READ: Aakhri Sawal OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sanjay Dutt's Courtroom Drama Online?

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata (Zee5)

Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, inspired by the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is heading to OTT after its theatrical run. Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film will premiere on ZEE5 on August 14, 2026.

ALSO READ: 5 Must-Watch Patriotic Movies On OTT: Watch Shershaah, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata This Independence Day Weekend

Aakhri Sawal (Lionsgate Play)

Sanjay Dutt and Namashi Chakraborty star in this gripping political drama about a professor and scholar whose academic dispute escalates into a explosive national confrontation, uncovering hidden motives and buried truths.

My Best Friend, His Girlfriend And Me

In this German comedy, best friends Olli and Matze's world-traveling plans are derailed when Matze falls in love. Feeling left behind, Olli scheme to get rid of the new girlfriend and win back his travel buddy.