Aakhri Sawal On OTT: Sanjay Dutt’s political drama Aakhri Sawal has officially made its digital debut following its theatrical run. Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the feature film was released in cinemas on May 15, 2026 and is now available on streaming platforms. Produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt under Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures, alongside co-producer Ujjwal Anand, the film explores themes of ideology, morality, and personal convictions.

Aakhri Sawal OTT Release Viewers can stream Aakhri Sawal exclusively on Lionsgate Play, where it premiered on August 13, 2026. Aakhri Sawal Plot Aakhri Sawal centres on Professor Gopal Nadkarni, played by Sanjay Dutt, a principled academic whose strict beliefs guide his entire life. The narrative kicks off with a classroom disagreement regarding a controversial academic decision between Professor Nadkarni and his brilliant student, Vicky, portrayed by Namashi Chakraborty.

What begins as an isolated academic dispute quickly escalates into a nationwide controversy. As media outlets, political figures, and the general public become involved, long-buried secrets and hidden agendas come to light. The escalating argument blurs the line between actual facts and personal beliefs, forcing the characters to re-evaluate their deepest convictions.

Aakhri Sawal Cast Alongside Sanjay Dutt and Namashi Chakraborty, the film features an ensemble supporting cast including Sameera Reddy, Amit Sadh, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra in pivotal roles. Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection In cinemas, the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. It grossed a worldwide box office total of approximately £280,000 to £350,000 (₹3.02 crore to ₹3.80 crore) against a reported production budget of around £2.8 million to £3.1 million (₹30 to ₹33 crore).

ALSO READ: Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Blockbuster Movie Is Coming Soon On This Platform Sanjay Dutt On His Role In Aakhri Sawal Speaking about his experience portraying the complex academic, Sanjay Dutt reportedly shared his perspective on the role. "Professor Gopal Nadkarni is a man whose beliefs have shaped his entire life. But, beneath that conviction lies vulnerability, compassion, and a willingness to question himself," Sanjay Dutt said.

The Dhurandhar actor added, "That balance made this character incredibly rewarding to portray for me in Aakhri Sawal. I'm delighted that viewers will soon be able to experience it on Lionsgate Play."

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