Kannada actress Risheekaa Singh has sparked a heated debate online after raising objections to the intimate scenes featured in the trailer of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic. The actress questioned Yash’s decision to appear in such sequences and said she expected him to show greater respect towards women. Her strong warning about making the actor vacate Karnataka has now triggered contrasting reactions from social media users.
Rishika Singh Questions Yash Over Toxic Scenes
In a video shared online, Rishika expressed her disappointment with the romantic and intimate moments shown in the Toxic trailer. Speaking directly to Yash, she questioned whether such scenes were appropriate and reminded him that he is a husband and father.
The actress said she did not agree with the way women were portrayed in the trailer and expected the actor to be more mindful of the imagery associated with his film.
Her statement became particularly strong when she said, “If women are not respected, we will make you vacate Karnataka.” She ended the video by repeatedly saying, “I am Toxic.”
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Yash Fans React To Rishika’s Comments
The video soon spread across social media, leading to a divided response. Several Yash fans criticised Risheekaa for objecting to scenes from a fictional movie involving adult actors. Some users also referred to comments from women associated with Toxic, who have spoken positively about working with Yash and the film's team.
Others supported Risheekaa and praised her for expressing her opinion openly. Meanwhile, some social media users shared her older film appearances and photoshoots while questioning the basis of her criticism.
Who Is Rishika Singh?
Rishika Singh warns Yash over Toxic (Image: IMDb)
Rishika Singh is a Kannada actress known for movies such as Kalla Malla Sulla, Benki Birugali, Kanthirava, and Thuntaru. She is the daughter of filmmaker Rajendra Singh Babu and participated in the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada.
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Toxic Trailer Fuels Fresh Debate
The controversy arrives as Toxic continues to attract attention after its trailer release. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has generated buzz for its large-scale visuals, action sequences, and multilingual presentation. The intimate portions have now become another major talking point surrounding the project. Toxic stars Yash and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 26 in multiple languages.