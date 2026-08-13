Kannada actress Risheekaa Singh has sparked a heated debate online after raising objections to the intimate scenes featured in the trailer of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic. The actress questioned Yash’s decision to appear in such sequences and said she expected him to show greater respect towards women. Her strong warning about making the actor vacate Karnataka has now triggered contrasting reactions from social media users.

In a video shared online, Rishika expressed her disappointment with the romantic and intimate moments shown in the Toxic trailer. Speaking directly to Yash, she questioned whether such scenes were appropriate and reminded him that he is a husband and father.

The actress said she did not agree with the way women were portrayed in the trailer and expected the actor to be more mindful of the imagery associated with his film.

Her statement became particularly strong when she said, “If women are not respected, we will make you vacate Karnataka.” She ended the video by repeatedly saying, “I am Toxic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samyukta (@samyuktakarnataka)

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Yash Fans React To Rishika’s Comments

The video soon spread across social media, leading to a divided response. Several Yash fans criticised Risheekaa for objecting to scenes from a fictional movie involving adult actors. Some users also referred to comments from women associated with Toxic, who have spoken positively about working with Yash and the film's team.