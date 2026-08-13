Television actor and host Anup Soni has opened up about Ajay Devgn taking over as the host of Crime Patrol, a show that became closely linked with his name over the years. After Sony Entertainment Television announced the new season with Ajay as the presenter, Anup reflected on the impact the long-running crime show had on his career and why he believes actors should embrace projects that become popular with audiences.

Anup Soni Reacts To Ajay Devgn Taking Over Crime Patrol As Host Anup Soni reacts to Ajay Devgn as Crime Patrol host (Image: Youtube/@livecrime) Anup Soni hosted Crime Patrol for several years and became one of the most recognisable faces associated with the series. Reacting to Ajay Devgn becoming the new host, the actor said that audiences are likely to remember him for the show for a long time.

Anup told ANI, “Until something bigger than Crime Patrol comes along in my career, no matter how much other work I do, people will continue to remember me for Crime Patrol. Before Crime Patrol happened, people used to recognise me for Balika Vadhu. But when Crime Patrol came along, people forgot about Balika Vadhu."

ALSO READ: The Traitors Season 2 X Review: Netizens Hail Abhishek Malhan's Gameplay But Call Him 'Irritating' Anup recalls Anil Kapoor’s advice The actor also spoke about advice he once received from veteran star Anil Kapoor. According to Anup, actors should not try to distance themselves from a project simply because it becomes their most famous work.

He said, “Since these things are popular, as an actor, instead of running away from them, you should accept them.” For Anup, Crime Patrol became an important part of his professional identity, even as he continued exploring other acting opportunities. Ajay Devgn Steps Into Host’s chair Sony recently unveiled the first promo for the upcoming season, introducing Ajay Devgn as the show's new presenter. In the promo, the actor talks about crime cases and points out that offenders are often people known to their victims.

Ajay ends the promo by telling viewers, “Main rahunga aapke saath.” The new season will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on August 31. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) ALSO READ: ‘Obsessed With Pakistan’: Kangana Ranaut Again Slams Naseeruddin Shah Over Pakistan Love, Stands By ‘Lomdi’ Remark Crime Patrol’s Long Hosting History Crime Patrol first premiered in 2003 with Diwakar Pundir as host, followed by Shakti Anand. After the show's revival in 2010, Anup Soni and Sakshi Tanwar hosted it. Anup later became the solo presenter and continued until 2018. The show was subsequently hosted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sonali Kulkarni, Ashutosh Rana and Sanjeev Tyagi.