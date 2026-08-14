The highly anticipated Tamil movie Vishwanath and Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, finally hit theaters worldwide on August 14. Social media users have praised its family-friendly tone, humour, emotional sequences and performances, while some viewers have pointed out problems with the pacing, screenplay and second half. Here is what audiences are saying about the film.

Suriya stars as Sanjay Vishwanath, an Olympic shooter navigating fatherhood. When his infant son falls ill, Sanjay searches for a donor abroad and meets Maddy (Mamitha Baiju). Their growing relationship leads to a heartwarming, age-gap romance amidst deep family ties. The film also features Radhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon and Nassar in key roles.

Several viewers have responded positively to the film’s overall treatment. The response particularly praised Mamitha Baiju’s presence and Suriya’s performance, suggesting that their appearances add energy to the narrative.

One user praised the first half while finding the second half decent, writing, “Excellent First Half, Followed by a decent Second half. A Complete Feel Good entertainer overloaded with many Fun moments and a bit of emotional sequences.”

#VishwanathAndSons - Excellent First Half, Followed by an Decent Second half🤝



A Complete Feel Good entertainer overloaded with Many Fun moment and a bit of emotional sequences👌



Providing an apt climax was the toughest one for the film, but it was perfectly mounted by… pic.twitter.com/qCsu1YcKEC — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 14, 2026

Another viewer highlighted the point when Mamitha Baiju enters the story. Sharing their reaction, the user wrote, “Took 15 Mins to setup the plot and Conflict !! Once #MamithaBaiju entered, the film took off and totally entered into the fun mode. Mamitha & her mannerisms was super cute. Suriya's Screen presence and performance was as usual superb.”

#VishwanathAndSons First half - Excellent 👌



- Took 15 Mins to setup the plot and Conflict !!

- Once #MamithaBaiju entered, the film took off and totally entered into the fun mode. Mamitha & her mannerisms was super cute🥰😀

- #Suriya's Screen presence and performance was… pic.twitter.com/A4x9vB0HPn — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 14, 2026

Another Viewer Calls It A Heartwarming Entertainer

A third viewer also appreciated the film’s second half and its emotional appeal. The user wrote, “Equally good second half. The entire film carries a pleasant fun and heartwarming vibe. After Thiruchithrambalam, #VishwanathAndSons is the film that nails the family entertainer genre with ample fun and emotional moments all through.”

Equally good second half. The entire film carries a pleasant fun and heartwarming vibe. After Thiruchithrambalam, #VishwanathAndSons is the film that nails the family entertainer genre with ample fun and emotional moments all through.



The climax stretch and the marriage song… pic.twitter.com/sxJacDyOez — Sharat Chandra (@Sharatsays2) August 14, 2026

This reaction suggests that the film’s combination of humour and sentiment has connected with some viewers, particularly those looking for a clean family-oriented movie.