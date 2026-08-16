The second instalment of the Awarapan franchise, which gained popularity among Emraan Hashmi fans over twenty years ago, returned and how! Nitin Kakkar is the director of Awarapan 2, whereas Mohit Suri directed the first part, which was released in 2007.
Disha Patani played Zara, Shabana Azmi played Nafisa, and Suvinder Vicky played Jaideep in Awarapan 2. The cast also included Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, Aniruddh Rawal, and Puran Gabbi.
Awarapan 2 X Review
Awarapan 2 has received favourable reviews from several viewers, with some seeing it as a decent follow-up to the first part
A user wrote, "Emraan Hashmi mania begins!! This is how sequels should be made. A proper continuation of a cult classic will always hit harder than a random movie using a franchise name for clout."
Emraan Hashmi mania begins!! 🔥 This is how sequels should be made. A proper continuation of a cult classic will always hit harder than a random movie using a franchise name for clout. #Awarapan2— 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐱 (@iParadox) August 14, 2026
Another user said, "The first half is packed with intensity, emotion, action and a gripping atmosphere. The story keeps you hooked and builds the tension perfectly towards the interval."
Just Finished the interval of #Awarapan2, At Pvr Lido Screening BEHTAREEN!— Kuldeep Gadhvi (@kuldeepgadhvi70) August 13, 2026
The first half is packed with intensity, emotion, action and a gripping atmosphere. The story keeps you hooked and builds the tension perfectly towards the interval#EmraanHashmi Ne Faad Diya
ALSO READ - Awarapan 2 Twitter Review: Emraan Hashmi’s Sequel Gets Praise For Nostalgia
For me, Emraan Hashmi delivers exactly what I wanted to see from him. He brings the same brooding intensity and effortless charm that made him a favourite in the first place.
(Image:X/@EmraanHashmiFC)
Shabana Azmi commands attention as Nafisa, the gangster queen. She brings a strong screen presence to the role from the moment she appears. Disha Patani, who plays Shivam’s love interest, is good for the most part and fits well into the story.
Is Awarapan 2 Worth The Hype?
Is Awarapan 2 worth the hype? For me, the answer is a clear yes. The film brings back the old-school charm of crime, romance, music and action. It also gives Emraan Hashmi the kind of brooding hero that fans have missed.
ALSO READ - Did Emraan Hashmi Announce Awarapan 3 After Awarapan 2 Release?
If you grew up in the 2000s listening to Emraan Hashmi’s songs on repeat, Awarapan 2 feels like a trip back in time. The film leans heavily on nostalgia, but it does not feel stuck in the past. It mixes that familiar charm with enough action and scale to feel like a proper modern sequel.