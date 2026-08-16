The second instalment of the Awarapan franchise, which gained popularity among Emraan Hashmi fans over twenty years ago, returned and how! Nitin Kakkar is the director of Awarapan 2, whereas Mohit Suri directed the first part, which was released in 2007.

Disha Patani played Zara, Shabana Azmi played Nafisa, and Suvinder Vicky played Jaideep in Awarapan 2. The cast also included Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, Aniruddh Rawal, and Puran Gabbi.

Awarapan 2 X Review

Awarapan 2 has received favourable reviews from several viewers, with some seeing it as a decent follow-up to the first part

A user wrote, "Emraan Hashmi mania begins!! This is how sequels should be made. A proper continuation of a cult classic will always hit harder than a random movie using a franchise name for clout."

Emraan Hashmi mania begins!! 🔥 This is how sequels should be made. A proper continuation of a cult classic will always hit harder than a random movie using a franchise name for clout. #Awarapan2 — 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐱 (@iParadox) August 14, 2026

Another user said, "The first half is packed with intensity, emotion, action and a gripping atmosphere. The story keeps you hooked and builds the tension perfectly towards the interval."