Awarapan 2 Twitter Review: Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, is finally released in theatres on August 14, 2026. The film, which serves as a sequel to the 2007 cult favourite Awarapan, has generated strong reactions on social media. Many viewers have appreciated the nostalgia factor, Emraan Hashmi’s performance, and the emotional connection with the original film. At the same time, several users have criticised the screenplay, predictability, and execution. Here is a look at what audiences are saying about the movie on X.

Awarapan 2 Twitter Review: Fans Praise The Nostalgia Factor Many viewers have welcomed the film for staying connected to the spirit of the first part. One user wrote, “NOSTALGIA TAKES CENTER STAGE IN AWARAPAN 2: A SEQUEL THAT HONOURS THE ORIGINAL. Awarapan 2 is a watchable sequel to the fan-favorite Awarapan. However, the film’s biggest strength is that it genuinely feels like a proper sequel rather than something that has been forcibly made to cash in on the first part.”

#Awarapan2 Review- NOSTALGIA TAKES CENTRE STAGE IN AWARAPAN 2: A SEQUEL THAT HONOURS THE ORIGINAL



Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️



Awarapan 2 is a watchable sequel to the fan-favourite Awarapan. However, the film’s biggest strength is that it genuinely feels like a proper sequel rather than… pic.twitter.com/ATCHuLxv01 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 14, 2026 Another viewer highlighted the emotional connection with the original movie and wrote, “It's Not Just A Movie For 90s Kids; It's An Emotion. Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit nails the show. The angry young man role suits him like always. Amaal Malik's Would Have Been Better, But Old Music Combination Of Nostalgia Hits Different.” #Awarapan2 Interval ✅



It's Not Just A Movie For 90's Kids It's An Emotion 💥💥



Emraan Hashmi As Shivam Pandit Nails The Show The Angry Young Man Role Suits Him Like Always .



Amaal Malik's Would Have Been Better But Old Music Combination Of Nostalgia Hits Different.



Positive… — 𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗠𝗔 𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗗 (@Cine_Uncensored) August 14, 2026 Emraan Hashmi Receives Praise, Disha Looks Extremely Beautiful Several users have appreciated Emraan Hashmi’s screen presence. One viewer wrote, “#EmraanHashmi is single-handedly carrying the film on his shoulders. #DishaPatani looks extremely beautiful, but that's it. Puran Gabbi is ineffective and inconsistent as the villain. Shabana Azmi is delightful.”

#Awarapan2 Interval#EmraanHashmi is single handedly carrying the film in his shoulders. #DishaPatani looks extremely beautiful but that's it. Puran Gabbi is ineffective and inconsistent as the villain. Shabana Azmi is delightful.



The fact that Mohit Suri didn't direct the… — Filmy Gautam (@filmygautam) August 14, 2026 Another user shared a more balanced reaction, saying, “Awarapan2 gets a lot better post-interval. More gripping, better twists, and a good finale. Writing still lags a bit in the 2nd half, but where it does a good job, execution falters.”

ALSO READ: Vishwanath And Sons Twitter Review: Fans Praise Suriya And Mamitha Baiju’s Family Drama, Call Second Half Predictable Some Viewers Criticise Awarapan 2 Screenplay Not all reactions have been positive. One user wrote, “Awarapan2 is a DISAPPOINTING AFFAIR. Emraan Hashmi is only there to make the film watchable with his strong screen presence; otherwise, the film lacks depth and boasts extreme predictability. The screenplay, story, everything is a downhill when it comes to execution and presentation.”

Awarapan 2 Cast, Storyline And Makers Directed by popular director Mohit Suri, Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, and Puran Gabbi in important roles. The film follows Shivam Pandit’s new journey, mixing action, emotions, and romance while trying to continue the story and legacy of the original Awarapan.