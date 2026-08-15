Awarapan 2 has created a buzz among fans following a special appearance by Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani at a Mumbai theatre. The actors met audiences after the sequel’s release and thanked them for their support. During the interaction, Emraan made a comment about Awarapan 3 that quickly caught attention online. His statement has now left fans wondering whether another sequel could be on the way.

Emraan Hashmi Mentions Awarapan 3

Awarapan 2 released in theatres on Friday, and Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani surprised fans by visiting a Mumbai cinema. During their interaction, the actors thanked the audience for watching their film.

At the end of the conversation, Emraan said, “I hope you like Awarapan 2 very much, and I hope Awarapan 3 comes very soon.”

The video soon went viral on social media, leaving fans excited about the possibility of another instalment. However, Emraan’s statement does not necessarily confirm that Awarapan 3 has officially been announced by the makers.

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Awarapan 2 Gets Strong Opening

The excitement surrounding the sequel has also translated into box-office numbers. Awarapan 2 reportedly opened strongly on its first day, collecting Rs 21 crore as per Sacnilk report.

The film earned more than 200% compared with Batwara 1947 on the opening day, giving Emraan Hashmi’s sequel a clear advantage in the box-office clash.

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About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 features Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The story centres on Emraan’s character and his deep commitment to love, with the character willing to go to great lengths for the person he cares about.