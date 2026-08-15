India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, with people across the country marking the national festival with pride and joy. Bollywood celebrities also joined the celebrations by sharing patriotic messages, photos, and videos on social media. From waving the Tricolour to posting heartfelt notes, several stars wished their fans well and highlighted the spirit of unity, hope, and love for the nation.

Veteran actress Raveena Tandon shared a video in which she was seen participating in a flag-hoisting ceremony. She also posted a picture on social media and extended her Independence Day wishes to her followers.

Twinkle Khanna marked the occasion with a beautiful Instagram video featuring Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur. Dressed in traditional attire, Twinkle was seen enjoying the surroundings while sharing her wishes for Independence Day with her fans.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to X to share an Independence Day post. Along with his wishes, he wrote, “May the pride of our Tricolour always remain high, may every heart have hope and every eye dream of a better tomorrow. Heartiest Independence Day wishes to all of you. Jai Hind.”

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut also joined the celebrations by sharing pictures with the Indian flag. In the photographs, she was seen holding and waving the Tricolour while extending her wishes on the national occasion.

Anupam Kher Shares Story

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video with a national flag in his hand and wished a happy Independence Day 2026. He also captioned it beautifully and expressed his happiness changing our country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Rakul Preet Singh Shares A Patriotic Note

Rakul Preet Singh posted a video on Instagram in which she was seen waving the Tricolour. She accompanied it with a heartfelt message: “One sky, one Tricolour, one soil, one identity. Let the colours be different, but let our hearts be one. This is my India.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Bhumi Pednekar Pays Tribute

Bhumi Pednekar shared a series of photographs and videos on Instagram. In one of the pictures, she was seen saluting the Tricolour. She also posted a detailed note reflecting on the significance of Independence Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Ravi Kishan

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan shared pictures featuring the Red Fort and wished everyone on the occasion. He wrote, “Heartiest wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann)

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra shared an Instagram Story showing buildings decorated with the Tricolour and sent his wishes to fans. in other story he shared a video wishing Happy Indepenece day 2026.