Television actress Donal Bisht, popularly known for Tv show Ek Deewana Tha, has opened up about her experience on Bigg Boss 15 and whether she would consider returning to the reality show. Donal, who participated as a contestant but had a short stint in the house, said the environment did not suit her at the time. She also revealed what Salman Khan had told her about the show and explained why she would still consider returning under certain circumstances.

Why Donal Bisht Does Not Want To Return To Bigg Boss Speaking to Telly Talk India, Donal Bisht recalled the response she received after being eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. She said, “At that time, when I came out, a lot of people showered love on me.”

The actress explained that the reality show tests how smart and strategic a person can be. She said, “It tests how smart and clever you can be on that platform.” Donal further questioned why she should behave differently from her real personality just for the show. She added, “If you don't know such things in real life, why would you do something extra?” Talking about her experience inside the house, she admitted, “The environment of the Bigg Boss house did not suit me at that time.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) ALSO READ: The Traitors 2: Munawar Faruqui Takes Dig At Abhishek Malhan After Eviction, YouTuber Responds ‘Kaun Ro Raha Hai Bhai?’ Bigg Boss Changed Her As A Person Donal also spoke about how her experience on Bigg Boss changed her perspective about people and life. According to the actress, she became more aware of the intentions of those around her after appearing on the reality show.

She said, “After Bigg Boss, I could see what the world is like. I started understanding who is two-faced and who is trying to pull me down.” Donal claimed that some people misled her, which eventually resulted in her losing several projects. She also said that she has always tried to surround herself with the right people. ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi’s Film Takes Lead Over Sunny Deol's What Did Salman Khan Tell Donal? When asked whether she would ever participate in Bigg Boss again, Donal gave an interesting answer involving host Salman Khan. She said, “Salman sir won’t let me do Bigg Boss. He had told me that I am not made for Bigg Boss.” However, Donal has not completely closed the door on returning. She explained that she is primarily focused on her work and added, “I only talk about work. If I get a chance to stand on stage with Salman sir, I will definitely come back.”