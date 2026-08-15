Munawar Faruqui was shockingly evicted from The Traitors Season 2 during the first Shak circle. Despite defending himself, he was targeted by Harman Singha and Abhishek Malhan. After his eviction, Munawar called the contestants 'insecure', while Abhishek claimed he would always beat him in a race.

Taking a dig at Malhan on his IG Stories, Munawar wrote, "I have cried a lot and then had a thought, that if someone really wants to win it so bad then next year they should go to Alliance, because that is where group work is the game."

Munawar Faruqui said he had earned his name, noting that contestants were still discussing him after his eviction. Abhishek seemingly responded with a cryptic Instagram Story. He wrote, "Kaun ro raha h bhai (Who is crying)? Bolne do takleef hua hai bechare ko (Let him say, poor thing has got hurt)."

ALSO READ: The Traitors Season 2 X Review: Netizens Hail Abhishek Malhan's Gameplay But Call Him 'Irritating' When Munawar was evicted from The Traitors Season 2, he went to the centre of the room at the Circle of Shaq and said, "I had expected this to happen to me. I knew I would have to face it. This often happens to me. It is not the first time. This is not the first time that I have been targeted."

ALSO READ: The Traitors Season 2 Episodes 1 To 3 Highlights: Munawar Faruqui Says F*** Off After Elimination From Circle Of Shaq (Image: Instagram) "Call me a soft target or someone too good to be there. I can clearly see through other people's insecurities, and you will see how they end up looking. Because your insecurities will be visible. You approached me as a friend and heard me out, but now you wrote my name here. Thank you for that," he further added. When Karan Johar asked Munawar to reveal his identity, he became emotional and insisted he was innocent, calling the contestants an 'insecure bunch'.