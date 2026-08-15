Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 arrived in theatres together, setting up a box-office clash between Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Deol. Both films opened across thousands of shows on their first day, but their opening numbers were noticeably different. Awarapan 2 recorded a stronger start in India as well as worldwide, while Batwara 1947 managed a more modest opening. Here is a look at their Day 1 collections.

Awarapan 2 Leads On Opening Day

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 collected a net Rs 21 crore in India on its first day across 9,033 shows. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 25.20 crore.

The film also earned Rs 2 crore from overseas markets. With this addition, Awarapan 2’s worldwide gross collection reached Rs 27.20 crore on Day 1.

The numbers give the sequel a strong start and put it comfortably ahead of its theatrical competitor on the opening day.

Batwara 1947 Records Rs 5.75 Crore On Day 1

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Batwara 1947 opened with a comparatively lower collection. The film earned Rs 5.75 crore net in India from 8,721 shows on Day 1.

Its India gross collection stood at Rs 6.84 crore. The film also collected Rs 1.50 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 8.34 crore.

While the film had a sizable number of shows, its opening earnings remained considerably below those of Awarapan 2.

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Awarapan 2 Wins The First Battle

The Day 1 figures clearly place Awarapan 2 ahead in the initial box-office race. Emraan Hashmi’s film earned ₹15.25 crore more than Batwara 1947 in India on the opening day.

The worldwide difference was also significant. Awarapan 2’s Rs 27.20 crore gross was more than three times Batwara 1947’s Rs 8.34 crore.

However, the opening day does not determine the complete theatrical outcome. Both films will depend on audience response, weekend growth and their ability to maintain collections during the coming days.

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What Lies Ahead?

The two films have now begun their theatrical journeys with very different openings. Awarapan 2 has gained an early advantage, while Batwara 1947 will need stronger collections over the weekend to narrow the gap.

With both releases competing for audiences, the next few days will reveal whether Batwara 1947 can improve its performance or whether Awarapan 2 will continue to dominate the box-office race.