BTS members RM and Jhope have sparked controversy after their latest appearance at the Chris Brown concert. Netizens criticised the Kpop stars over associating with Chris Brown’s controversial public history.

A netizen wrote on X, "A man who nearly beat a woman to de@th? And your own fandom is mostly women? Wow... that's a choice. You can do and listen to whatever you like, but at least don't advertise it or give it positive attention online when you have such a huge influence."