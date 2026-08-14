BTS members RM and Jhope have sparked controversy after their latest appearance at the Chris Brown concert. Netizens criticised the Kpop stars over associating with Chris Brown’s controversial public history.
A netizen wrote on X, "A man who nearly beat a woman to de@th? And your own fandom is mostly women? Wow... that's a choice. You can do and listen to whatever you like, but at least don't advertise it or give it positive attention online when you have such a huge influence."
Another one wrote on X, "bts namjoon and jhope are publicly supporting chris brown, an abuser who has assaulted multiple women over two decades."
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A netizen wrote, "Nobody is saying BTS JHope & Namjoon committed Chris Brown’s crimes or that they are responsible for his actions. That’s not the point. The criticism is about the choice to publicly attend and support his concert, especially when Chris Brown literally pleaded guilty."
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bts namjoon and jhope are publicly supporting chris brown, an abuser who has assaulted multiple women over two decades pic.twitter.com/OCkD2YXbEJ— Friend U Can Keep (@jimoutofmelon) August 13, 2026
el que chris brown tenga esto como parte de su show después de todo su historial contra las mujeres solo da a entender que el sabe que a los hombres les perdonan TODO y se olvidan rápido de sus delitos https://t.co/1hTjd3MjXb— lu vió a bts (@swiftjeons) August 13, 2026
Nobody is saying BTS JHope & Namjoon committed Chris Brown’s crimes or that they are responsible for his actions. That’s not the point. The criticism is about the choice to publicly attend and support his concert, especially when Chris Brown literally pleaded guilty just weeks… pic.twitter.com/9RzGGVvBw6— jd ꕤ (@justminkook) August 13, 2026
Why are BTS members under fire?
BTS members are under fire due to Chris Brown's conreoversial past. Chris Brown’s career has been marked by major musical success alongside years of legal and personal controversies. His career faced a major setback in 2009 after he pleaded guilty to felony assault involving then-girlfriend Rihanna. He has since faced several other legal disputes and allegations.
Despite continued criticism over his past, Brown has maintained a strong fanbase and remained commercially successful.