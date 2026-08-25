- Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 clashed at the box office on August 14.
- Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 box office run may wrap post Toxic release.
- Despite the drop, Awarapan 2 continues to lead the box office race.
Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 Box Office: As Toxic prepares to dominate screens on August 26, the box office battle between Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 might come to an end. Both movies opened on August 14, but one clearly dominated the ticket windows.
Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 11
Batwara 1947 box office numbers have fallen to the lakhs. The Sunny Deol-starrer partition drama had a decent opening at the box office, but its numbers have subsequently dropped.
According to Sacnilk, Batwara earned ₹37.15 crore at the box office after 11 days. The gross total stands at ₹44.09 crore.
Batwara minted ₹33.60 crore at the box office in its first week. The movie collected ₹1.15 crore on second Friday, ₹1.30 crore on second Saturday and ₹0.35 crore on second Sunday.
|Day
|Net Collection
|Shows
|Occupancy
|Day 1 (1st Friday)
|₹5.75 Crore
|8,721
|15.0%
|Day 2 (1st Saturday)
|₹13.50 Crore
|8,071
|34.0%
|Day 3 (1st Sunday)
|₹7.25 Crore
|7,239
|22.0%
|Day 4 (1st Monday)
|₹2.00 Crore
|6,771
|11.0%
|Day 5 (1st Tuesday)
|₹2.25 Crore
|6,608
|16.0%
|Day 6 (1st Wednesday)
|₹1.50 Crore
|6,475
|9.0%
|Day 7 (1st Thursday)
|₹1.35 Crore
|5,930
|8.0%
|Week 1 Total
|₹33.60 Crore
|—
|—
|Day 8 (2nd Friday)
|₹0.75 Crore
|3,211
|9.0%
|Day 9 (2nd Saturday)
|₹1.15 Crore
|3,247
|12.0%
|Day 10 (2nd Sunday)
|₹1.30 Crore
|5,402
|16.0%
|Day 11 (2nd Monday)
|₹0.35 Crore
|4,330
|9.0%
|Total Collection
|₹37.15 Crore
|—
|—
ALSO READ - Batwara 1947 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol And Preity Zinta's Partition Drama Gets Mixed Reactions
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 11
On its second Monday, Awarapan 2's box office receipts fell. However, Emraan Hashmi's romantic action-thriller is slowly approaching the Rs 150 crore milestone. It has completed 11 days at the box office.
Awarapan 2 minted ₹139 crore net while the gross total stood at ₹165.75 crore after 11 days, according to Sacnilk.
The romantic action-thriller movie brought in ₹113.50 crore after a week. In the second weekend, it earned ₹8.25 crore on Friday, ₹8.75 crore on Saturday and ₹2.75 crore on Sunday.
|Day
|Net Collection
|Shows
|Occupancy
|Day 1 (1st Friday)
|₹22.00 Crore
|9,033
|45.0%
|Day 2 (1st Saturday)
|₹33.75 Crore
|10,496
|55.0%
|Day 3 (1st Sunday)
|₹26.00 Crore
|9,403
|45.0%
|Day 4 (1st Monday)
|₹9.25 Crore
|10,849
|22.0%
|Day 5 (1st Tuesday)
|₹9.75 Crore
|11,060
|28.0%
|Day 6 (1st Wednesday)
|₹6.75 Crore
|11,071
|16.0%
|Day 7 (1st Thursday)
|₹6.00 Crore
|10,832
|14.0%
|Week 1 Total
|₹113.50 Crore
|—
|—
|Day 8 (2nd Friday)
|₹5.75 Crore
|9,858
|13.0%
|Day 9 (2nd Saturday)
|₹8.25 Crore
|10,008
|18.0%
|Day 10 (2nd Sunday)
|₹8.75 Crore
|13,632
|21.0%
|Day 11 (2nd Monday)
|₹2.75 Crore
|11,344
|10.0%
|Total Collection
|₹139.00 Crore
|—
|—
ALSO READ - Awarapan 2 Review: Emraan Hashmi Proves Why Shivam Pandit Is An Unforgettable Character
Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2
As Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups nears its release, let's analyse who won at the box office.
Awarapan 2 opened strong on day 1 and has shown consistency since then. Despite mixed reviews for weak writing, Emraan Hashmi's movie has managed to keep the cash registers ringing.
Despite extensive promotions, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Batwara 1947 made a single-digit opening at the box office. Even after 11 days, the movie has failed to hit the ₹50 crore milestone.
It is clear that before Toxic dominates screens worldwide on August 26, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has won the box office race.
FAQ
1. Which movie is performing better at the box office?
Awarapan 2 is clearly leading the box office. Emraan Hashmi's sequel is nearing the ₹200 crore mark at the box office.
2. Is Awarapan (2007) a box office hit?
No, Awarapan was not a box office hit when it was released in 2007. It underperformed but later gained a cult following.
3. When will Toxic release in India?
Yash-starrer Toxic will hit the big screens on August 26, Wednesday after several delays.