Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 Box Office: As Toxic prepares to dominate screens on August 26, the box office battle between Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 might come to an end. Both movies opened on August 14, but one clearly dominated the ticket windows.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 11 Batwara 1947 box office numbers have fallen to the lakhs. The Sunny Deol-starrer partition drama had a decent opening at the box office, but its numbers have subsequently dropped. According to Sacnilk, Batwara earned ₹37.15 crore at the box office after 11 days. The gross total stands at ₹44.09 crore. Batwara minted ₹33.60 crore at the box office in its first week. The movie collected ₹1.15 crore on second Friday, ₹1.30 crore on second Saturday and ₹0.35 crore on second Sunday. Day Net Collection Shows Occupancy Day 1 (1st Friday) ₹5.75 Crore 8,721 15.0% Day 2 (1st Saturday) ₹13.50 Crore 8,071 34.0% Day 3 (1st Sunday) ₹7.25 Crore 7,239 22.0% Day 4 (1st Monday) ₹2.00 Crore 6,771 11.0% Day 5 (1st Tuesday) ₹2.25 Crore 6,608 16.0% Day 6 (1st Wednesday) ₹1.50 Crore 6,475 9.0% Day 7 (1st Thursday) ₹1.35 Crore 5,930 8.0% Week 1 Total ₹33.60 Crore — — Day 8 (2nd Friday) ₹0.75 Crore 3,211 9.0% Day 9 (2nd Saturday) ₹1.15 Crore 3,247 12.0% Day 10 (2nd Sunday) ₹1.30 Crore 5,402 16.0% Day 11 (2nd Monday) ₹0.35 Crore 4,330 9.0% Total Collection ₹37.15 Crore — — ALSO READ - Batwara 1947 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol And Preity Zinta's Partition Drama Gets Mixed Reactions Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 On its second Monday, Awarapan 2's box office receipts fell. However, Emraan Hashmi's romantic action-thriller is slowly approaching the Rs 150 crore milestone. It has completed 11 days at the box office.

Awarapan 2 minted ₹139 crore net while the gross total stood at ₹165.75 crore after 11 days, according to Sacnilk. The romantic action-thriller movie brought in ₹113.50 crore after a week. In the second weekend, it earned ₹8.25 crore on Friday, ₹8.75 crore on Saturday and ₹2.75 crore on Sunday. Day Net Collection Shows Occupancy Day 1 (1st Friday) ₹22.00 Crore 9,033 45.0% Day 2 (1st Saturday) ₹33.75 Crore 10,496 55.0% Day 3 (1st Sunday) ₹26.00 Crore 9,403 45.0% Day 4 (1st Monday) ₹9.25 Crore 10,849 22.0% Day 5 (1st Tuesday) ₹9.75 Crore 11,060 28.0% Day 6 (1st Wednesday) ₹6.75 Crore 11,071 16.0% Day 7 (1st Thursday) ₹6.00 Crore 10,832 14.0% Week 1 Total ₹113.50 Crore — — Day 8 (2nd Friday) ₹5.75 Crore 9,858 13.0% Day 9 (2nd Saturday) ₹8.25 Crore 10,008 18.0% Day 10 (2nd Sunday) ₹8.75 Crore 13,632 21.0% Day 11 (2nd Monday) ₹2.75 Crore 11,344 10.0% Total Collection ₹139.00 Crore — — ALSO READ - Awarapan 2 Review: Emraan Hashmi Proves Why Shivam Pandit Is An Unforgettable Character Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 As Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups nears its release, let's analyse who won at the box office.

Awarapan 2 opened strong on day 1 and has shown consistency since then. Despite mixed reviews for weak writing, Emraan Hashmi's movie has managed to keep the cash registers ringing. Despite extensive promotions, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Batwara 1947 made a single-digit opening at the box office. Even after 11 days, the movie has failed to hit the ₹50 crore milestone. It is clear that before Toxic dominates screens worldwide on August 26, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has won the box office race.

FAQ 1. Which movie is performing better at the box office? Awarapan 2 is clearly leading the box office. Emraan Hashmi's sequel is nearing the ₹200 crore mark at the box office. 2. Is Awarapan (2007) a box office hit? No, Awarapan was not a box office hit when it was released in 2007. It underperformed but later gained a cult following. 3. When will Toxic release in India? Yash-starrer Toxic will hit the big screens on August 26, Wednesday after several delays.