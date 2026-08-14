Awarapan 2 Review: Almost two decades after the original Awarapan, Emraan Hashmi is back as Shivam Pandit on the big screen with Awarapan 2. This time, he is not here to simply recreate the emotional landscape of 2007, but his fight is bigger than ever. His past continues to haunt him, even when he has moved on in life.

Awarapan 2 Plot The story begins on an emotional note. Shivam discovers a baby girl near Aaliyah's grave and quietly takes responsibility for her. He eventually leaves her at an orphanage, gives her Aaliyah's name and watches from a distance as she gets a new family. For Shivam, it seems like a small act of redemption. Then the girl disappears.

What follows takes the film into the world of international child trafficking, organised crime and an Interpol operation. Shivam is approached to infiltrate the network and help locate the missing children. Emraan Hashmi's Return Is Worth Watching! Emraan Hashmi beautifully brings to life the character of Shivam Pandit with all its faults and glories. He has aged, is more controlled and more experienced this time. The brokenness inside him is visible in the quiet performance as he navigates the circumstances that force him to the centre of all the action. Hashmi doesn't need to constantly shout or brood to communicate Shivam's state of mind. Much of the character's conflict comes through his restraint.

While Emraan Hashmi is the heart of the movie, the supporting cast adds a wider emotional appeal to Awarapan. Disha Patani is seen in more than a glamorous role, with emotional intensity in her character. She is caught in circumstances created by the criminal world around her, and there is a vulnerability to her performance that works.

Puran Gabbi's character brings a certain unpredictability to the proceedings while Shabana Azmi's presence automatically adds credibility and gravitas. ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Twitter Review: Emraan Hashmi’s Sequel Gets Praise For Nostalgia, Faces Criticism Over Writing Awarapan 2 Music Hits The Mark If there is one thing the Awarapan franchise cannot afford to get wrong, it is music. The familiar songs and musical motifs bring the nostalgia, but the new compositions also have a place within the story. It helps define Shivam Pandit's loneliness, his memories and the emotional weight of the situations around him.

ALSO READ: Movies To Watch In Theatres This Independence Day Weekend: Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2 And More Awarapan 2 Ending Without revealing the details, Awarapan 2 doesn't completely shut the door on Shivam's future. There is a sense that what we have watched may be one chapter rather than the final chapter. Shriya Saran’s cameo makes you feel nostalgic and emotional. As Awarapan 2 moves towards its conclusion, it strongly hints that the beginning of the Awarapan universe has already taken place. The film ends in such an interesting way that it significantly raises your curiosity. And honestly, this universe deserves to be explored further.

Awarapan 2 Verdict: 3.5/5 Awarapan 2 is noticeably more ambitious than its predecessor. The intimate world of the first film has been replaced by a larger crime-thriller canvas involving trafficking, organised crime and an international investigation. There is more action and more movement, but the film doesn't completely abandon the emotional storytelling associated with the franchise.

The screenplay keeps introducing new developments, and the interval turn works particularly well because it changes the way you look at what Shivam is actually trying to accomplish. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui and Vishesh Bhatt, the film feels like an attempt to establish Awarapan as something larger than a one-film legacy.