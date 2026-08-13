Independence Day weekend has almost begun and several new movies are scheduled to hit the theatres this Friday. From stories rooted in history and patriotism to cult franchises making a comeback, romance drama, there is something for every kind of viewer to look forward to. From Batwara 1947 to Pallaburusu and more, here is a list:

Batwara 1947 is an upcoming Hindi period drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. Set in Lahore during the 1947 Partition, it stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal. The film is also expected to mark Zinta’s comeback after an eight-year hiatus.

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Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 is the much-awaited sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, the romantic action drama marks the return of Emraan Hashmi as the iconic Shivam Pandit.

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Awarapan 2 will release in theatres on August 14, 2026.

Vishwanath and Sons

Vishwanath & Sons is an upcoming Tamil family drama starring Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film also features Mamitha Baiju and is set to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.

Pallaburusu

Pallaburusu is an upcoming Telugu comedy-drama written and directed by Uday Chauhan. Backed by Annapurna Studios and EPIC Studios, the film is slated for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.