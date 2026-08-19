Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 Box Office: On August 14, 2026, Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, and Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, both opened in theatres. Both films were hurt by the first Monday decline following a successful opening weekend. However, on Day 5, Sunny Deol's historical drama is once again receiving a far weaker response than Awarapan 2.
Here's a detailed look at Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 box office performance:
Awarapan 2 has surpassed the ₹100 crore milestone in India within five days. In contrast, Batwara 1947 is struggling to surpass even ₹50 crore worldwide.
Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5
Batwara 1947 recorded a 12.5% growth on Day 5, collecting ₹2.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.
Batwara 1947 earned ₹2 crore on Monday, its lowest single-day collection so far. With the latest numbers, the partition drama has collected ₹30.75 crore net in India. Its gross collection stands at ₹36.54 crore.
|Days
|India Net
|Shows
|Occupancy
|Day 1 (1st Friday)
|₹5.75 crore
|8,721
|15.0%
|Day 2 (1st Saturday)
|₹13.50 crore
|8,071
|34.0%
|Day 3 (1st Sunday)
|₹7.25 crore
|7,239
|22.0%
|Day 4 (1st Monday)
|₹2.00 crore
|6,771
|11.0%
|Day 5 (1st Tuesday)
|₹2.25 crore
|6,608
|16.0%
|Total
|₹30.75 crore
|—
|—
The movie continues to face tough competition from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which has been performing better at the box office.
ALSO READ - Batwara 1947 Early Review: Sunny Deol- Starrer ‘Deserves To Be Watched First Day, First Show’
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5
Awarapan 2 collected ₹9.75 crore across 11,060 shows on Tuesday, Day 5.
The Emraan Hashmi-starrer earned ₹9.25 crore on Monday. It opened strongly on Friday with ₹22 crore. The movie then saw a major jump on Saturday, earning ₹33.75 crore. Its collection dropped slightly on Sunday to ₹26 crore.
With this, Awarapan 2 has collected ₹100.75 crore net in India so far. Its gross collection has reached ₹120.33 crore.
|Day
|India Net
|Shows
|Occupancy
|Day 1 (1st Friday)
|₹22.00 crore
|9,033
|45.0%
|Day 2 (1st Saturday)
|₹33.75 crore
|10,496
|55.0%
|Day 3 (1st Sunday)
|₹26.00 crore
|9,403
|45.0%
|Day 4 (1st Monday)
|₹9.25 crore
|10,849
|22.0%
|Day 5 (1st Tuesday)
|₹9.75 crore
|11,060
|28.0%
|Total
|₹100.75 crore
|—
|—
ALSO READ - Is Emraan Hashmi's Romantic Action-Thriller Awarapan 2 Worth The Hype?
Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2
Awarapan 2 is clearly winning the box office battle. The Emraan Hashmi-starrer has crossed ₹100 crore in just five days and has surpassed Batwara 1947. While Batwara 1947 has received praise for its cast performances, mixed reviews and weaker collections have made its box-office run a tough one.