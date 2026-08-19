  • Source:JND

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 Box Office: On August 14, 2026, Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, and Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, both opened in theatres. Both films were hurt by the first Monday decline following a successful opening weekend. However, on Day 5, Sunny Deol's historical drama is once again receiving a far weaker response than Awarapan 2.

Here's a detailed look at Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 box office performance:

Awarapan 2 has surpassed the ₹100 crore milestone in India within five days. In contrast, Batwara 1947 is struggling to surpass even ₹50 crore worldwide.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5

Batwara 1947 recorded a 12.5% growth on Day 5, collecting ₹2.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Batwara 1947 earned ₹2 crore on Monday, its lowest single-day collection so far. With the latest numbers, the partition drama has collected ₹30.75 crore net in India. Its gross collection stands at ₹36.54 crore.

Days India Net Shows Occupancy
Day 1 (1st Friday) ₹5.75 crore 8,721 15.0%
Day 2 (1st Saturday) ₹13.50 crore 8,071 34.0%
Day 3 (1st Sunday) ₹7.25 crore 7,239 22.0%
Day 4 (1st Monday) ₹2.00 crore 6,771 11.0%
Day 5 (1st Tuesday) ₹2.25 crore 6,608 16.0%
Total ₹30.75 crore

The movie continues to face tough competition from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which has been performing better at the box office.

ALSO READ - Batwara 1947 Early Review: Sunny Deol- Starrer ‘Deserves To Be Watched First Day, First Show’

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

Awarapan 2 collected ₹9.75 crore across 11,060 shows on Tuesday, Day 5.

The Emraan Hashmi-starrer earned ₹9.25 crore on Monday. It opened strongly on Friday with ₹22 crore. The movie then saw a major jump on Saturday, earning ₹33.75 crore. Its collection dropped slightly on Sunday to ₹26 crore.

With this, Awarapan 2 has collected ₹100.75 crore net in India so far. Its gross collection has reached ₹120.33 crore.

Day India Net Shows Occupancy
Day 1 (1st Friday) ₹22.00 crore 9,033 45.0%
Day 2 (1st Saturday) ₹33.75 crore 10,496 55.0%
Day 3 (1st Sunday) ₹26.00 crore 9,403 45.0%
Day 4 (1st Monday) ₹9.25 crore 10,849 22.0%
Day 5 (1st Tuesday) ₹9.75 crore 11,060 28.0%
Total ₹100.75 crore

ALSO READ - Is Emraan Hashmi's Romantic Action-Thriller Awarapan 2 Worth The Hype?

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 is clearly winning the box office battle. The Emraan Hashmi-starrer has crossed ₹100 crore in just five days and has surpassed Batwara 1947. While Batwara 1947 has received praise for its cast performances, mixed reviews and weaker collections have made its box-office run a tough one.

 


Also In News