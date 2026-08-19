Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 Box Office: On August 14, 2026, Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, and Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, both opened in theatres. Both films were hurt by the first Monday decline following a successful opening weekend. However, on Day 5, Sunny Deol's historical drama is once again receiving a far weaker response than Awarapan 2.

Here's a detailed look at Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 box office performance:

Awarapan 2 has surpassed the ₹100 crore milestone in India within five days. In contrast, Batwara 1947 is struggling to surpass even ₹50 crore worldwide.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5

Batwara 1947 recorded a 12.5% growth on Day 5, collecting ₹2.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Batwara 1947 earned ₹2 crore on Monday, its lowest single-day collection so far. With the latest numbers, the partition drama has collected ₹30.75 crore net in India. Its gross collection stands at ₹36.54 crore.

Days India Net Shows Occupancy Day 1 (1st Friday) ₹5.75 crore 8,721 15.0% Day 2 (1st Saturday) ₹13.50 crore 8,071 34.0% Day 3 (1st Sunday) ₹7.25 crore 7,239 22.0% Day 4 (1st Monday) ₹2.00 crore 6,771 11.0% Day 5 (1st Tuesday) ₹2.25 crore 6,608 16.0% Total ₹30.75 crore — —

The movie continues to face tough competition from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which has been performing better at the box office.

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