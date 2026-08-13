Batwara 1947 Early Review: Filmmaker Ramesh Taurani has shared the first review of director Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming period drama Batwara 1947. Attending an early screening alongside producer Aamir Khan and actor Ali Fazal, Taurani hailed the film as a deeply moving story about human resilience.

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions and Aparna Purohit, the movie is scheduled to hit cinemas nationwide on August 14, 2026. Ramesh Taurani Praises Sunny Deol's Moving Partition Drama Taking to Instagram, Ramesh Taurani shared a picture from the theatre and offered glowing praise for the feature film. "Batwara 1947 is a deeply sensitive, moving and truly humanity-glorifying film that deserves to be watched First Day, First Show. It is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of compassion, especially during the darkest chapters of our history," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RS Taurani (@rameshtaurani) Ramesh Taurani commended the ensemble cast for their strong performances, writing: "@iamsunnydeol delivers a terrific and deeply impactful performance. And what a joy it is to see @realpz doing what she does best on the big screen. @azmishabana18, @alifazal9 and @imkarandeol are all exceptional in their respective roles, bringing such depth, intensity and authenticity to the film. @abhimanyusingh.44 is terrific as the villain, creating a character that is both compelling and deeply unsettling." Ramesh Taurani also lauded Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial touch: "Kudos to @rajkumarsantoshi.official for once again telling a story that strikes an emotional chord with audiences. His ability to bring humanity, emotion and heart to his films is truly special."

Ramesh Taurani concluded his post by stating: "Congratulations to @aparnapurohit and @aamirkhanproductions for producing this incredible film. A beautifully made film with a powerful message, Batwara 1947 is a must-watch." ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi’s Film Takes Early Box Office Lead Over Sunny Deol Starrer Batwara 1947 Plot Batwara 1947 revolves around a Muslim man, portrayed by Sunny Deol, who migrates to Pakistan during the 1947 Partition. Upon arrival, he discovers a Hindu woman, played by Shabana Azmi, still living in his allocated home. He takes it upon himself to protect her amidst rising communal tensions while ensuring his own family's safety.

The film marks Preity Zinta's return to cinema after nearly a decade. It also features the first on-screen collaboration between Sunny Deol and his real-life son, Karan Deol, who plays his son in the narrative. Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 The period drama faces stiff box office competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. Ticket pre-sales indicate a modest start for Batwara 1947, with Sacnilk reporting around 30,000 tickets sold ahead of opening day, generating approximately £81,000 (Rs 81 lakh) to £88,000 (Rs 87.91 lakh) in gross pre-sales without block seats.

Industry analysts anticipate that strong word-of-mouth could boost theatrical turnout through walk-in bookings.

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