Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi have confirmed their divorce, five months after reportedly getting married. On Monday, the couple addressed the ongoing speculation about their relationship through an official statement on their Instagram stories. They said they had decided to part ways mutually.

Badshah And Isha Rikhi Confirm Divorce In their joint statement, Badshah and Isha Rikhi requested people respect their privacy, stating that the decision was mutual. "I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time (sic)."

Additionally, the duo clarified they do not want the issue to become the focus of any more rumours. "This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship."

The couple kept their relationship under wraps and their wedding was no exception. The latter's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared photos from Badshah and Isha's intimate ceremony on Instagram in March 2026, which led to the official confirmation of their marriage.

According to reports, the pair had been dating for about four years before deciding to tie the knot. In June 2026, Isha Rikhi herself confirmed the marriage during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session. The two avoided the spotlight and decided to avoid publicly discussing their private life together. ALSO READ - Isha Rikhi Finally Confirms Marriage To Badshah; Says 'Pati Dev Owes His Fans An Explanation' However, rumours were circulating about trouble in paradise in July. Isha Rikhi posted a carousel of photos and videos of herself and Badshah on July 26. The caption read, "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope," along with the emojis of folded hands and grief.

Hinting at struggle in the relationship, she further added, "There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. It was survival."

Isha concluded her note, saying, "Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay." ALSO READ - Isha Rikhi Shares Wedding Video With Badshah Alongside Cryptic Note:'Every Storm Is A Lesson...' The revelation of the divorce coincides with rumours that Isha Rikhi has been contacted for Bigg Boss 20. The actress as well as the show's producers have not yet confirmed her involvement. It will premiere on September 6, 2026. Badshah's Second Divorce This was Badshah's second marriage, which ended in divorce. He was earlier married to Jasmine Masih, whom he exchanged vows with in 2012. Before splitting up, they welcomed their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, into the world in January 2017.

The mother-daughter duo relocated to London after the divorce. Badshah continues to co-parent his daughter with his ex-wife, Jasmine. FAQ 1. Who is Badshah's first wife? Rapper Badshah married Jasmine Masih in 2012 and parted ways in 2020. 2. When did Badshah marry Isha Rikhi? Badshah married Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi in March 2026.