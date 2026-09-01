Singer-rapper Badshah confirmed his divorce from Punjabi actress and wife Isha Rikhi through an official statement on Instagram stories. Amid this, one question which is being asked a lot is about the age gap between the duo. To answer it, Badshah is eight years older than Isha Rikhi.

Badshah, who was born as Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia on November 19, 1985, is 40 years old. Isha Rikhi, who was born on September 9, 1993, is currently 32 years old. This implies Badshah is 8 years older than his now ex-wife, Isha Rikhi.

In March 2026, the photos from Badshah and Isha Rikhi's wedding were released on Instagram. The rapper was dressed in a copper-brown kurta and a golden saafa. Isha, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a traditional red salwar kameez and gold jewellery.

There were initial rumours that Badshah and Isha Rikhi were romantically together back in 2022. The two were said to have met through a mutual friend's party, according to a Pinkvilla report. Their mutual love of music and movies is said to have strengthened their relationship over time.

The duo were seen grinning and posing for the camera in other photos.

ALSO READ - Isha Rikhi Shares Wedding Video With Badshah Alongside Cryptic Note: "Every Storm Is A Lesson..."

Who Is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is well-known for her roles in both Hindi and Punjabi movies. She starred in movies like Happy Go Lucky and Ardaas after making her screen debut with Jatt & Juliet in 2012.

Alongside Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande in the Hindi movie Nawabzaade, Isha Rikhi has also appeared in a number of Punjabi music videos throughout the years.

ALSO READ - Badshah And Isha Rikhi Confirm Divorce After 5 Months Of Marriage: 'Part Ways Mutually...'

Badshah married Jasmine Masih in 2012. But in 2020, the couple, who also co-parent their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, separated.

FAQ

1. Why did Badshah divorce his first wife, Jasmine Masih?

Badshah shared that cultural differences, with Jasmine being from London, and unresolved issues made the marriage unhealthy, leading to their divorce in 2020.

2. What is the age gap between Badshah and Isha Rikhi?

Badshah (born November 1985) and Isha Rikhi (born September 1993) have an 8-year age difference.

3. Are Badshah and Isha Rikhi divorced?

Yes, after marrying in March 2026, the couple officially announced their mutual separation in August 2026, just five months into their marriage.