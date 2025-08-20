- By Tapapriya Dutta
Famous filmmaker AR Murugadoss is gearing up for Tamil movie Madharasi, which is slated to release on September 5. Much ahead of the release, the film has been making a buzz. Amid the speculations, the director of the film, AR Murugadoss, made a shocking revelation, stating that the movie was initially pitched to a Bollywood superstar. Guess who is the actor? It is none other than the Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan, who was offered Madharaasi 7 to 8 years ago and he was keen to do it. But due to several delays, things didn’t work in favour.
In an interview with Galatta Plus, the filmmaker talked about the chatter around his plan of casting Shah Rukh Khan. AR Murugadoss said, “I didn’t plan the whole film with Shah Rukh Khan, but I did pitch the character to him long back. I told him 7–8 years ago, and even he liked it.”
“Back then, I only had the character… just an idea, not the full script. After watching the movie, you’ll realise what I meant by character. At that time, cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran arranged a meeting for me with Shah Rukh. He was so sweet and said we’ll do the film. But the delay was very long, which is why it never materialised,” he added.
Madharasi now stars Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Rukmini Vasanth, Prem Kumar and Sachana Namidass in key roles. Notably, it is the first collaboration of Sivakarthikeyan and Murugadoss. Madharaasi was made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in a special appearance in his elderly son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series Ba***ds of Bollywood. The first look from Ba***ds of Bollywood was dropped on August 17.SRK will also be seen in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. The film is currently under production.