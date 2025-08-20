- By Tanya Garg
Bhai Vakeel Hai Song OUT: Audiences have been eagerly anticipating the first-ever courtroom face off between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi ever since the announcement of the final Jolly face-off. The makers have unveiled the first ever debut single, Bhai Vakeel Hai from Jolly LLB 3. The song is all about two lawyers taking advantage of and troubling a judge. Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar both play lawyers Jolly in the movie. Saurabh Shukla, on the other hand, portrays Judge Tripathi.
Bhai Vakeel Hai is a lively, enjoyable song that brings together the invincible trio of Saurabh Shukla as Judge Tripathi, Advocate Jagdishwar Mishra (Akshay Kumar), and Advocate Jagdish Tyagi (Arshad Warsi) to groove together. The Jollys compete in their trademark kaale coats with swag, style, and full-on attitude, leading us to wonder who will be the big deal and who will win the client.
Bhai Vakeel Hai Song RELEASED:
Composed by Aman Pant, sung by Aman Pant and KD, with lyrics penned by Pardhaan and Akhil Tiwari, the song packs in the perfect mix of groove and courtroom swagger. The song impressed netizens. Many dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section.
A user wrote, "A lawyer anthem is here! Akki n Arshad dancing together and Saurabh Shukla joining them was a surprise." Another user wrote, "Akshay’s entrance and Arshad’s humor mean the case is closed!" A third user wrote, "Bollywood really needs strong franchises right now and Jolly LLB fits the bill perfectly for a revival." A fourth user wrote, "Akshay X Arshad ≈≈ Deadly combination."
Jolly LLB Cast And Plot Details
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are joined by powerhouse ensemble, including Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao. This cast promises to make Jolly LLB 3 the most entertaining and explosive round yet. Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare and written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 serves up high-stakes courtroom drama, sharp comedy, and razor-sharp social commentary.
Mark your calendars for September 19, 2025 — when the courtroom battle hits cinemas nationwide.