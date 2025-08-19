Bigg Boss 19 Release: Salman Khan is all set to return with the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 on Sunday, August 24, at 10:30 pm. The new season will be available for streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. Over the years, the hit reality show has welcomed popular personalities from Indian television and cinema, but it has also seen several international participants who captured the hearts of Indian audiences. From Sunny Leone and Nora Fatehi to Abdu Rozik and Pamela Anderson, many of these international stars went on to make a lasting impact in the entertainment industry. While some continue to shine in Indian showbiz, others stepped away or returned to their home countries. Here’s a look at what they are doing now.

Sunny Leone entered the Indian limelight during Bigg Boss 5, at a time when the audience was unsure about accepting an adult film star. Her popularity during the show led to her Bollywood debut in Jism 2. Since then, Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur, has acted in several films and continues to appear in music videos. These days, she focuses more on family life with her husband Daniel Weber and their children, while maintaining her presence in showbiz.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi, originally from Canada, joined Bigg Boss 9 and quickly gained attention. Over the years, she became known for her exceptional dancing skills and became one of Bollywood’s most sought-after performers for special songs. Her last Hindi project appearance was in The Royals, starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.

Pamela Anderson

Hollywood icon Pamela Anderson appeared in Bigg Boss 4 as a special guest for three days. She remains the highest-paid contestant in the show’s history. Recently, she starred alongside Liam Neeson in the 2025 film The Naked Gun.

Elli AvRam

Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvRam rose to fame through Bigg Boss 7. Since then, she has acted in numerous Bollywood projects and continues to stay in the spotlight. She recently made headlines with a music video collaboration with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.

Natasa Stankovic

The Serbian model and actress appeared in Bigg Boss 8. Later, she made news for her marriage to cricketer Hardik Pandya, with whom she has a son, Agastya. Following their divorce, Natasa is now focusing on raising her child while continuing her career in entertainment.

Abdu Rozik

The Tajikistani singer became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 16. Abdu charmed both Salman Khan and audiences with his endearing personality. He continues to balance his career between India and Tajikistan, with his last appearance in the cooking-based show Laughter Chefs.