Jailer 2: The much-awaited sequel Jailer 2, starring superstar Rajinikanth, is currently being shot at a rapid pace. The film has been making headlines for months, and the latest buzz is that veteran Bollywood legend Mithun Chakraborty will soon join the cast. The sequel has generated huge interest after the phenomenal success of the first Jailer, which grossed nearly Rs 650 crores worldwide and became one of Rajinikanth’s biggest blockbusters. If the reports come true, with Mithun Chakraborty stepping into a major role, cameo appearances from iconic stars, and Rajinikanth leading the way, Jailer 2 is shaping up to be a spectacular entertainer.

According to a report in India Today, Mithun Chakraborty is expected to start filming alongside Rajinikanth later this week. He will not just appear in a cameo but will play a full-fledged role in the story. This exciting addition adds more weight to an already star-packed project. Reports also suggest that well-known actors such as Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff are likely to make special cameo appearances.

Meanwhile, The Coolie actor has been travelling in and out of Chennai to complete different schedules of the film. Recently, Rajinikanth joined the crew to celebrate director Nelson Dilipkumar's 41st birthday. The producers, Sun Pictures, shared moments from the occasion on X (formerly Twitter), which quickly went viral. In the pictures, Rajinikanth can be seen warmly presenting Nelson with a bouquet, posing for cheerful snaps with comedian Yogi Babu, and even feeding the director a piece of birthday cake.

Shah Rukh Khan In Jailer 2? On the other hand, the excitement around Jailer 2 reached a fever pitch when rumours began circulating that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan might make a special cameo appearance. However, Box Office South India later confirmed that SRK is not part of the project in any capacity, putting an end to the speculation.