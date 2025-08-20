Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 New Promo: The second week concluded with an intense and emotional drama inside Bigg Boss house with the shocking elimination of RJ Bincy. The makers are back with a new task and unexpected twists and turns. The new task, Panippura, has left housemates in shock. They have to fight to get clothes and luxury items, for which they have to make sacrifices. Aryan Kathuria, Gizele and Aneesh Tharayil are seen facing the heat of the new task in the latest promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 New Promo The new promo video featuring the Panippura task of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 was shared by Asianet on Instagram. The clip takes us into the task zone, where Aneesh, Aryan, and Gisele are seen participating. Each of them has a card with a task allotted to them. The first one to begin this task was Aneesh, but he refused to read the instructions. Bigg Boss asks Appani Sarath to read it. For Aneesh, the task assigned is 'From now on, you should not talk until the end of the season.' This was met with applause from the rest of the housemates. For Aryan, the task letter read, 'He has to drink all the juice in front of him in one gulp.'

Then comes Gizele's turn, who receives the most challenging task. The task was to 'shave your head right now'. This leaves her and the housemates shocked, the promo ends by generating curiosity about what Gizele's decision will be. The new promo has gone viral on social media.