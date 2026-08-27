BLACKPINK star Jennie has once again found herself at the centre of an online controversy. The singer’s latest teaser for her upcoming music project, Fallen Angel, has sparked a plagiarism debate on social media. Soon after the teaser was released, several netizens began pointing out similarities between Jennie’s visuals and artwork associated with Ariana Grande.

The teaser for Fallen Angel features a striking visual concept that has caught the attention of fans worldwide. While many BLACKPINK fans praised Jennie’s new look and the darker aesthetic, others were quick to compare elements of the teaser with Ariana Grande’s work.

The discussion quickly gained attention, with fans debating whether the similarities are simply a coincidence or evidence of creative inspiration.

However, these remain online allegations and fan comparisons, and there has been no confirmed statement establishing that Jennie or her team plagiarised Ariana Grande’s work.

Some social media users claimed that the overall styling, imagery and presentation reminded them of Ariana’s visuals. The comparisons have since led to accusations that Jennie’s team may have borrowed ideas from the pop star.

Netizens Compare Jennie’s Visuals To Ariana Grande

The biggest discussion has centred around the similarities spotted by netizens between Jennie’s Fallen Angel teaser and Ariana Grande’s supernatural visuals.

Screenshots and side-by-side comparisons have been shared across social media, with some users questioning the originality of Jennie’s concept. A section of netizens has accused the BLACKPINK singer of repeatedly drawing inspiration from other artists.

At the same time, Jennie’s supporters have pushed back against the criticism. Fans argue that similar themes, poses and visual styles can appear across pop music, particularly when artists work with fantasy, angelic or dark concepts.

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Fans Defend Jennie Amid Backlash

The controversy has divided fans online. While some believe the similarities are too noticeable to ignore, others feel that the accusations are being exaggerated.

Jennie has not publicly addressed the latest plagiarism claims. Her upcoming project is already attracting considerable attention, and the debate surrounding its visuals has added even more interest ahead of its release.

For now, the plagiarism claims remain a topic of discussion among netizens, rather than a confirmed controversy. Whether the similarities are coincidental or intentional, Jennie’s Fallen Angel teaser has certainly succeeded in getting fans talking.

FAQS

Q1: What is the plagiarism controversy surrounding BLACKPINK's Jennie?

Following the release of teaser posters for her digital EP Fallen Angel, social media users claimed the visual composition, lighting, and floral concepts closely mirrored artwork associated with Ariana Grande's song Supernatural.

Q2: Have Ariana Grande or Jennie’s agency responded to the allegations?

No, neither Ariana Grande, Jennie, nor her agency OA (Odd Atelier) have issued any formal statements regarding the online comparisons, leaving the issue as social media speculation.

Q3: When is Jennie’s Fallen Angel EP scheduled to release?

Jennie's Fallen Angel digital EP is scheduled for release on August 28, 2026, featuring three tracks including the title track Fallen Angel, Heaven, and Less Than a Lover.