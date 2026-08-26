BTS RM, Jin, Suga, JHope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have millions of fans across the world. But 13 years after BTS made their debut, do you know which member is the most popular on Instagram? The answer is Kim Taehyung, better known as BTS V.
Most Popular BTS Member On Instagram
As of August 2026, BTS V has 76.3 million followers on Instagram, making him the most-followed BTS member on the platform. He joined Instagram in December 2021 and has since built a huge following.
BTS V is known for his deep voice, unique personality and strong fashion game. His style choices, in particular, often grab attention among fans and fashion enthusiasts.
And if reports are to be believed, BTS V makes between ₹62.8 lakh and ₹7.51 crore per Instagram post.
ALSO READ - BTS V Becomes World’s Most Searched Kpop Artist Of 2025
The 30-year-old's impact on Instagram goes beyond his follower count. According to HypeAuditor, BTS V is the third most influential celebrity on the platform. He is also the only Asian celebrity ranked above global stars such as Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift.
With millions following his every post, it is clear that BTS V continues to enjoy massive popularity, both within the ARMY and beyond.
ALSO READ - Kim Taehyung Was Announced As BTS Member Just 11 Days Before Band's Official Debut
Most Followed Artists On Instagram
With followers ranging from 100 million to slightly over 400 million, the top five artists, apart from BTS V, are Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Drake, and Justin Bieber.
|S.No
|Hollywood Artist
|Followers (August 26, 2026)
|1
|Selena Gomez
|404 million
|2
|Beyoncé
|299 million
|3
|Ariana Grande
|363 million
|4
|Taylor Swift
|273 million
|5
|Jennifer Lopez
|24 million
|6
|Justin Bieber
|286 million
|7
|Rihanna
|146 million
|8
|Miley Cyrus
|205 million
|9
|Shakira
|103.6 million
|10
|Katy Perry
|195 million
|11
|Billie Eilish
|124 million
|12
|Drake
|139 million
Nevertheless, it demonstrates that BTS V's record-breaking number of Instagram followers is now a normal indicator of his career as the most-followed male kpop artist.
FAQ
1. What is BTS V’s official Instagram handle?
BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung'S official Instagram username is @thv.
2. Is BTS V the most followed male K-pop idol on Instagram?
Yes, Kim Taehyung (V) holds the record as the most-followed male K-pop artist on the platform.