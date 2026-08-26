BTS RM, Jin, Suga, JHope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have millions of fans across the world. But 13 years after BTS made their debut, do you know which member is the most popular on Instagram? The answer is Kim Taehyung, better known as BTS V.

As of August 2026, BTS V has 76.3 million followers on Instagram, making him the most-followed BTS member on the platform. He joined Instagram in December 2021 and has since built a huge following.

BTS V is known for his deep voice, unique personality and strong fashion game. His style choices, in particular, often grab attention among fans and fashion enthusiasts.

And if reports are to be believed, BTS V makes between ₹62.8 lakh and ₹7.51 crore per Instagram post.

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The 30-year-old's impact on Instagram goes beyond his follower count. According to HypeAuditor, BTS V is the third most influential celebrity on the platform. He is also the only Asian celebrity ranked above global stars such as Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift.