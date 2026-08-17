BTS member Jimin melted hearts during the group's two-night concert in Texas on August 15 and 16. Heroes for Children shared a video on Instagram on Monday, showing Jimin approaching a special section at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where he gave a young cancer patient named Olivya a memorable moment during the concert.

BTS Jimin was approaching the area with a black keychain. He then gave the keychain to Olivya and kissed her on the cheek. Visibly elated, she shouted, "I got a kiss, I got a kiss, I got a kiss!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heroes for Children (@heroesforchildren) After the video went viral, admirers all across the world were immediately moved by the brief exchange. Olivia's happy look sparked reactions from many viewers, who commended Jimin for giving the young fan such a special memory. ALSO READ - BTS Jimin Reveals Band Members Opposed His Long Hair: 'Only My Mom Supported Me'

A user said, "Jimin, you're such a beautiful soul. You gave her a wonderful gift that I'm sure she'll remember forever." Another user wrote, "Jimin gifting his keychain to a little girl & and kissing her on the cheek. OMG HE WILL BE THE BEST DAD."

A third user said, "Why am I crying? Because this isn’t just a clip. It’s a moment of hope for a child—a reminder that even in the middle of illness, there can still be joy, dreams, and a little bit of magic. Oh Jimin, this gesture went straight to my heart, and I’m crying again, just like I did 8 years ago when Make-A-Wish Netherlands granted my daughter’s wish. THANK YOU #PARKJIMIN."

A fourth user wrote, "This is the most beautiful thing in the entire world. Jimin’s heart is so beautiful; he's so special. We are so lucky to have him." ALSO READ - BTS Quiz: How Well Do You Know Jimin? Test Your Knowledge With Easy 10 Questions In case you were unaware, Heroes for Children is a non-profit organisation located in Texas that offers financial and social support to families whose children are suffering from cancer. Its program includes assistance for necessities, transportation, and other costs. The encounter demonstrated how a little interaction between a fan and an artist can turn into an important moment for someone going through a trying period in their life.