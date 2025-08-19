- By Tapapriya Dutta
YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav faced a shocking firing incident that took place at his Gurugram house on Sunday morning. According to reports, three unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at his house and then escaped from the area. Talking about the situation, Prince Narula, who was a fellow gang leader alongside Yadav on Roadies XX, reacted to the firing incident and condemned it. Narula expressed his concerns about his parents living in his house. Prince admitted that he was left shocked and upset upon hearing the news.
Prince Narula took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Kisi ke ghar goli chalana theek baat nahe kise k maa baap vaha rehte hai kise ko bhe lag sakte hai or is main unke kya galti hai agar artist kama raha hai toh vo mehnat k baad he hai bura laga news dekh kar (Firing at someone’s house is not right, especially when their parents live there and someone could get hurt. What fault do they have in this? If an artist is earning, it’s because of their hard work. I felt bad seeing this news).”
Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav were gang leaders on the reality show MTV Roadies XX. During the show, both stars had differences, clashes onscreen. Prince put their differences aside and expressed concerns for Elvish.
Earlier, Elvish issued a statement after the filing incident and wrote on his Instagram stories, “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you.”
On the work front, Elvish was last seen in Roadies XX. It featured Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty as judges. It had 33 contestants and MTV India. Yadav also featured in songs like illegal hathiyar, chore haryane aale, systumm, hum toh deewane, fire dabey and apna gaav to name a few.