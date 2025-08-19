Also read: ‘I Built A Wall…’: Yuvika Chaudhary Revealed What Happened Between Her And Prince Narula During Pregnancy

Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav were gang leaders on the reality show MTV Roadies XX. During the show, both stars had differences, clashes onscreen. Prince put their differences aside and expressed concerns for Elvish.

Earlier, Elvish issued a statement after the filing incident and wrote on his Instagram stories, “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you.”