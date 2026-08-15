Bhumi Pednekar faced backlash for criticising protesters at a CJP-led Delhi protest. Comedian Daniel Fernandes has now taken a dig at her remarks, questioning her views on linking abusive language to culture. During his stand-up show, Daniel said, " Bhumi Pednekar woke up one morning and decided to be relevant again. So, she posted a video where she is like, 'Hey guys, it is okay to protest and all that, but what is this language? This bad, abusive language is not part of our culture. Not part of our culture? What are you, French?"

"Remembering mothers and sisters is a national pastime. This is what society does: every time they do not like something that you say or do, they will try to shame you by saying that this is not part of our culture and culture is spelled as 'CONTROL'. I don't understand what is up with this a** kissing," he further added.

ALSO READ: Did Dia Mirza React To Bhumi Pednekar’s Comments On Abusive Language During The NEET Protest? The comedian also took a dig at TV actor Sudesh Berry over his recent remark about washing and drinking the Prime Minister’s feet, saying, "He has not understood Swachh Bharat Abhiyan." Bhumi had earlier criticised protesters for using abusive language against PM Narendra Modi, drawing backlash for not supporting the CJP-led protest and instead commenting on the protesters’ behaviour. ALSO READ: Lock Upp 2 Ep 31 Highlights: Pamala And Akanksha Choudhary Evicted; Ram Kapoor And Shilpa Shinde Make It To Finale Week Bhumi had said in the clip, "Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today. And it’s not just about the office; would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?"

She further added, "Guys, this isn't our culture; it’s wrong, and this really bothered me — that’s why I wanted to come forward and address this: a country will only progress and move forward when, collectively and unitedly, we discuss our flaws as well as the good things."

"Our culture and value system form our backbone; we shouldn't stray from them, otherwise, we won't be able to communicate the right things in the right way, and they will never be implemented or lead to change," she said.