DC Box Office Collection Day 4: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer DC has passed its first Monday test at the box office despite a drop in collection. The decline was expected after a strong weekend, as weekday footfall usually falls. The Tamil movie now needs to maintain its pace through the week. Here's the detailed DC Day 4 box office report:
DC Box Office Collection Day 4
DC had a strong first-day collection of 4.4 crore and had significant growth during the first weekend. The Tamil movie made 5.7 crore net on its first Monday in India, up 29.55% from its premiere day, according to Sacnilk.
But compared to its Sunday earnings, DC saw an expected 40% decline. Despite the drop, the movie has collected a net total of 26.7 crore in just four days.
DC Box Office Collection Day-Wise
|Day
|India Net
|Shows
|Occupancy
|Day 1 (1st Friday)
|Rs 4.40 crore
|3,504
|24.8%
|Day 2 (1st Saturday)
|Rs 7.00 crore
|3,549
|35.7%
|Day 3 (1st Sunday)
|Rs 9.55 crore
|4,639
|40.1%
|Day 4 (1st Monday)
|Rs 6.00 crore
|4,525
|27.6%
|Total
|Rs 26.95 crore
|—
|—
ALSO READ - DC Box Office Collection Day 2: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi's Tamil Movie Already Hits Rs 11 Crore With Over 50% Growth
Tamil Movie DC Budget
The Tamil movie, which reportedly had a production budget of 25 crore, has not only recouped its expenses but is also expected to yield a 100% return on investment.
DC is set to emerge as one of the season's most notable movies as it continues to attract people.
ALSO READ - DC Twitter Review: Netizens Call Lokesh Kanagaraj And Wamiqa Gabbi’s Tamil Action Thriller A Must-Watch
For Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is well-known for directing films like Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, Vikram, Leo, and Coolie, DC represents an important turning point. Both the audience and critics are heaping praise on the filmmaker's performance.