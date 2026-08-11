  • Source:JND

DC Box Office Collection Day 4: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer DC has passed its first Monday test at the box office despite a drop in collection. The decline was expected after a strong weekend, as weekday footfall usually falls. The Tamil movie now needs to maintain its pace through the week. Here's the detailed DC Day 4 box office report:

DC Box Office Collection Day 4

DC had a strong first-day collection of 4.4 crore and had significant growth during the first weekend. The Tamil movie made 5.7 crore net on its first Monday in India, up 29.55% from its premiere day, according to Sacnilk.

But compared to its Sunday earnings, DC saw an expected 40% decline. Despite the drop, the movie has collected a net total of 26.7 crore in just four days.

DC Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Day India Net Shows Occupancy
Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 4.40 crore 3,504 24.8%
Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 7.00 crore 3,549 35.7%
Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 9.55 crore 4,639 40.1%
Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 6.00 crore 4,525 27.6%
Total Rs 26.95 crore

ALSO READ - DC Box Office Collection Day 2: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi's Tamil Movie Already Hits Rs 11 Crore With Over 50% Growth

Tamil Movie DC Budget

The Tamil movie, which reportedly had a production budget of 25 crore, has not only recouped its expenses but is also expected to yield a 100% return on investment.

DC is set to emerge as one of the season's most notable movies as it continues to attract people.

ALSO READ - DC Twitter Review: Netizens Call Lokesh Kanagaraj And Wamiqa Gabbi’s Tamil Action Thriller A Must-Watch

For Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is well-known for directing films like Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, Vikram, Leo, and Coolie, DC represents an important turning point. Both the audience and critics are heaping praise on the filmmaker's performance.


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