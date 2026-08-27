The internet has been making jokes about George Kutty and his family cover-up ever since Mohanlal's Drishyam 4 was announced. Fans are eager for the Malayalam actor to return, but they are also tired of the franchise's ongoing murder mystery.

Speaking at an event organised by Mazhavil Manorama, Drishyam producer Antony Perumbavoor confirmed that the fourth part starring Mohanlal in the lead is in the works.

But why is internet done with the Drishyam series?

The plot of Drishyam centers on George Kutty, his wife Rani, and their children, whose lives are upended when a senior police officer's son, Varun Prabhakar, dies after a fight with the family.

Georgekutty then creates a complex cover-up using his knowledge of crime novels and movies, which makes it very difficult for the police to determine what really happened.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 4 Sparks Meme Fest

As the story continues from 2013, the jokes around the franchise have been inevitable.

A user said,"Us dead body ko jane de nagma."

A second user wrote, "This movie franchise comes under the pradhan mantri ajay devgn rozgar yojana."

A third user said, "Varun's punishment was not being killed but being tormented for eternity by George Kutty/ Jeethu Joseph."

A fourth user joked, "Please arrest me and end this once and for all."





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About Drishyam 4

Mohanlal will play Georgekutty in the forthcoming fourth installment of the Malayalam thriller series, Drishyam 4. One of the most renowned criminal thrillers in Indian cinema, which started with Jeethu Joseph's 2013 movie Drishyam, has seen a resurgence of interest following the announcement.