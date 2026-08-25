Contrary to rumours, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is not starring in Brahmastra 2. Her team is refuting the rumours about her casting in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-led sequel. Deepika Padukone's spokesperson told India Today, "All recent reports of Deepika Padukone being a part of Brahmastra 2 or associated with the project in any capacity are untrue." Deepika Padukone made a brief appearance as Amrita, a formidable Astra wielder and a significant character in the Astraverse mythology in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022). Her character was shown escaping from Dev, the enigmatic character who was revealed near the end of the movie, while carrying her child.

ALSO READ - Brahmastra 2 Big Update: Ranbir Kapoor Says Ayan Mukerji Has Gone '10 Times Bigger Than Part 1' What Happened In Brahmastra? Ranbir Kapoor played Shiva, a young man who found out he was connected to a wider realm of ancient Astras and had the power of the Agnyastra in Brahmastra. Nagarjuna portrayed Anish, Amitabh Bachchan portrayed Guru, and Alia Bhatt starred as Isha.

Mouni Roy took the role of Junoon, who tried to obtain the Brahmastra for her mysterious power. Shiva defeated Junoon and kept the Brahmastra out of the wrong hands at the end of the movie, released in 2022. ALSO READ - Namit Malhotra Confirms Brahmastra Part 2, Expresses Desire To Take Forward Astraverse Brahmastra was one of the biggest commercial triumphs of the Hindi cinema industry during the pandemic, earning over ₹400 crore at the box office worldwide. The Brahmastra sequels, according to Ayan, will be 'bigger and more ambitious than Part One'.

If the recent reports are to be believed, Brahmastra 2 is now anticipated to go on floors in 2027. Currently working on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor may start filming Brahmastra 2 once the magnum opus is finished. Given what the first movie established, Amrita is expected to play a significant role in the sequel even though the producers have not formally disclosed the entire narrative or confirmed the casting of every character. FAQ 1. Will Deepika Padukone return in Brahmastra sequel? A new report confirmed that Deepika Padukone is in no way related to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra 2. 2. When will Brahmastra 2 release? No official update regarding the sequel's release date has emerged. However, Brahmastra 2 may go on floors in 2027. 3. Who will return in the Brahmastra sequel? The two cast members who will return for the sequel are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.