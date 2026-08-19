Akshaye Khanna’s Telugu Debut Mahakali: Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna is set to make his Telugu film debut in the mythological feature Mahakali. The makers have officially announced that the first glimpse of the project will be released on August 24, 2026.

The announcement was accompanied by a striking first-look image of the actor as Shukracharya, sending social media into a frenzy. Akshaye Khanna’s First Look As Shukracharya In Telugu Debut Mahakali Sets Internet Abuzz Director Prasanth Varma and RKD Studios sparked intrigue by sharing a social media post carrying the tagline, "24th August - The End Begins". The accompanying image revealed Akshaye Khanna in an unrecognisable avatar, portraying Shukracharya, the formidable spiritual teacher of the Asuras in Hindu mythology.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prasanth Varma (@prasanthvarmaofficial) Akshaye Khanna's look features a long beard, matted hair pulled into a high topknot, prominent tilak markings on his forehead, and traditional jewellery paired with layered attire. The dramatic transformation presents a stark contrast to his previous roles in films like Drishyam 2, Chhaava, Dhurandhar, and Ikka.

Fans React To Akshaye Khanna’s First Look As Shukracharya The reveal generated significant excitement among film enthusiasts online. One Instagram user commented, "We're NOT surviving bare-torsoed Akshaye." Another wrote, "Doomsday can wait.. I am excited for this project more .. Akshay Khanna." A third fan added, "This frame and look... Goosebumps...can't wait to see AK in the avatar."

Filmmaker Prasanth Varma previously praised the actor's craft in a social media tribute, writing, "Happy Birthday #AkshayeKhanna sir, a true actor who proves that real talent doesn't need noise. Effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class always stand out. It's an absolute honour working with you."

Happy Birthday #AkshayeKhanna sir, a true actor who proves that real talent doesn't need noise. Effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class always stand out 🎭🎬



Its an absolute honour working with you. Can’t wait to show the world what we’ve created… pic.twitter.com/xiblaH8voc — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) March 28, 2026 Mahakali forms part of the expanding Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), which kicked off with the box-office success Hanu-Man. The cinematic universe combines Indian mythological themes with modern visual effects and storytelling techniques, with upcoming titles including Jai Hanuman and Adhira. ALSO READ: Nayyi Navelli Release Date: Yami Gautam's Fantasy Family Movie Set For Box Office Clash With Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar

Mahakali Cast And Crew Directed by Puja Kolluru and presented by RK Duggal, Mahakali is produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the RKD Studios banner. Alongside Akshaye Khanna, the film stars Bhoomi Shetty in the titular role of Mahakali and features Rohit Saraf in a prominent role.

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