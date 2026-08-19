Nayyi Navelli Release Date Out: Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow have officially announced their upcoming fantasy family entertainer Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam Dhar. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the Bollywood movie is directed by Balaji Mohan and is scheduled to release in cinemas nationwide on October 16, 2026.

Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli Set For Dussehra 2026 Release Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, with music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, Nayyi Navelli blends family comedy with fantasy elements. Nayyi Navelli will face a major Dussehra box office clash with Rajkummar Rao’s biographical courtroom drama Prahaar The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MGM Studios India (@amazonmgmstudiosin) Nayyi Navelli Plot The story follows a picture-perfect bride who transforms a chaotic Meerut household into paradise, only for her brother-in-law to suspect that his seemingly ideal sister-in-law may actually be a daayan (witch). Speaking about the release timing, Nikhil Madhok, director and head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India and Amazon MGM Studios, said, "As we saw Nayyi Navelli finally come together, there was an instant, collective realisation that this is THE Dussehra film. No other date would do it justice."

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao’s 26/11 Kasab Case Biopic Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam Gets A New Release Date He added, "Yami Gautam Dhar is brilliant and the talented ensemble cast has done a great job. This is our first collaboration with Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma; and they have created a remarkable movie." Producer Aanand L Rai echoed the excitement regarding the project, stating, "Nayyi Navelli is the kind of story that surprises you at every turn. When Himanshu and I first discussed the story, we were immediately drawn to the unique way it brings together families for a fantasy, humour and adventure-filled experience. Yami Gautam Dhar was an instinctive choice, bringing exactly the warmth and mischief the character demands."

Box Office Clash: Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli vs Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar Adding to the festive box-office excitement, Prahaar The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam, starring Rajkummar Rao, will hit theatres on the exact same day. Originally slated to release on August 7, the Bollywood movie was postponed by the makers without revealing specific reasons for the delay before locking in the October 16 date.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhavare and produced under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Prahaar chronicles the career and historic legal battles of special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The narrative heavily focuses on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial of Ajmal Kasab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms) Alongside Rajkummar Rao, the courtroom drama stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Tarun Sharma. Moviegoers will now have a choice between a lighthearted fantasy family comedy and an intense real-life courtroom drama during the festive weekend.

Also In News