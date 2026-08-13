Prahaar Release Date Announced: The highly anticipated biographical drama Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, starring actor Rajkummar Rao, has officially secured a new theatrical release date. Originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 7th, the film was postponed by the makers without revealing specific reasons for the delay.

The producers have now announced that the movie will hit the big screen on October 16th, 2026. Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam Gets A New Release Date Directed by Avinash Arun Dhavare, Prahaar focuses on the life, long career, and historic legal battles of India's prominent special public prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam. The story prominently revolves around the high-profile courtroom trial of terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was captured following the devastating 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

The legal proceedings remain one of the most critical milestones in the history of the Indian judicial system. The film's teaser, released in June, gave audiences a glimpse into the high-stakes courtroom drama. Rajkummar Rao portrays Ujjwal Nikam, capturing his mannerisms and Marathi accent. The real-life Ujjwal Nikam praised the actor's performance, noting that Rajkummar Rao delivered a stellar performance and director Avinash Arun's work is impressive. In addition to its legal focus, Prahaar explores previously unseen aspects of Ujjwal Nikam’s personal life, including his role as a husband and father. Speaking about the narrative, Ujjwal Nikam explained that people often only remember court decisions, but no one knows the struggles of the nights before those decisions.

Prahaar Cast And Production Details Produced under the banner of Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Prahaar features an ensemble cast. Alongside Rajkummar Rao, the film stars Vamika Gabbi in the lead role, with Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikander Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Tarun Sharma appearing in pivotal supporting roles.

With its new October release window confirmed, fans can expect the realistic courtroom drama to arrive in theatres in just a few months.

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