South Indian actress Shakeela recently underwent a major neck surgery costing Rs 3 lakh after spending long hours using her mobile phone in poor postures. The actress revealed the news through a vlog on her YouTube channel, where she was seen recovering in a hospital wearing a neck brace before being discharged.

Shakeela explained that her daily habit of lying down in bed for hours while gaming and scrolling through social media severely damaged her health. She remained in uncomfortable positions for long periods without moving or taking proper breaks.

Speaking about her routine, Shakeela recalled, "I used to lie sideways in my bed and play games on my phone for up to four hours straight. I would only get up to have some tea or coffee."

Shakeela further added, "After drinking my tea, I’d come back and resume the same game. Following that, I would spend hours watching reels on YouTube and Instagram."

According to the actress, these awkward physical positions eventually caused severe complications in her neck. "Improper posture and excessive use of my phone affected the main veins in my neck, eventually leading me to the operating table," she said.

Following her health scare and the expensive procedure, Shakeela warned her followers to limit their screen time and pay attention to their posture. "I recently underwent surgery; it was a major one," she said. "A phone is a very useful object, but do not use it more than necessary."