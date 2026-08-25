Sibling relationships are full of love, fights, teasing and emotional support. Bollywood has often captured these different sides of brothers and sisters, showing how they may argue with each other but are also the first ones to stand together when life gets difficult. From Dil Dhadakne Do to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, here are some Bollywood films that beautifully showcase sibling bonds and are worth watching with your brothers or sisters.

Dil Dhadakne Do Cast: Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar and Shefali Shah Plot: Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Dil Dhadakne Do follows the wealthy Mehra family as they go on a luxury cruise to celebrate their parents’ wedding anniversary. At the centre of the story are siblings Ayesha and Kabir, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ranveer Singh. Their relationship feels realistic as they fight, tease each other and also support one another when their family problems become difficult to handle.

OTT: Netflix. Hum Saath Saath Hain Cast: Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Plot: Sooraj Barjatya’s family drama revolves around the Chaturvedi family and the bond between three brothers — Vivek, Prem and Vinod. A misunderstanding creates a divide in the family, testing their relationships. Despite the problems, the siblings continue to value their love and family unity.

OTT: Netflix Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Cast: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Manjari Fadnis and Prateik Babbar Plot: While the film mainly focuses on Jai and Aditi’s friendship and romance, it also gives viewers a glimpse of the bond between Aditi and her brother Amit, played by Prateik Babbar. Their relationship has the familiar mix of arguments, concern and understanding that many siblings can relate to.

OTT: Netflix Karan Arjun Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rakhee Gulzar, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni and Amrish Puri Plot: Karan Arjun takes the sibling bond to a dramatic level. The story follows brothers Karan and Arjun, who are killed by their uncle and later return through reincarnation. Their journey is driven by their love for their mother and their desire to complete the fight they could not finish in their previous lives. It remains one of Bollywood’s memorable films about brotherhood.

OTT: YouTube Josh Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chandrachur Singh and Sharad Kapoor Plot: Josh explores the protective bond between twins Max and Shirley. When Shirley falls in love with Rahul, who belongs to a rival group, Max struggles to accept the relationship. The story combines romance, rivalry and the strong connection between a brother and sister.

OTT: SonyLIV These Bollywood films show that sibling love can look different in every family. Sometimes it comes through teasing and arguments, while at other times it appears through sacrifice, protection and standing together during difficult moments. Whether you want an emotional family drama or a lighter film with relatable sibling moments, these movies make for a perfect watch with your brother or sister.

Also In News