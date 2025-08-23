The recently released teaser has already created waves across the industry and audiences alike, crossing 50 million views and drawing immense appreciation. A grand new world unfolds in its frames brimming with mystique, power, and high-stakes mythology. Sudheer Babu commands the screen with intensity, while Sonakshi Sinha stuns in a transformative, never-seen-before avatar.

In the teaser, Sonakshi Sinha looks fierce as she appears in a dark, magical form as Dhanapisachini, a demon guardian of forbidden treasures. On the other hand, it features Sudheer Babu as a fierce, godlike figure wielding a blazing trident. Sudheer Babu's character is introduced with a dramatic score featuring Vedic Sanskrit shlokas, portraying him as a powerful figure born from sacrifice and righteousness.