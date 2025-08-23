- By Swati Singh
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 06:32 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
The first look of actress Divya Khosla as Sitara from her upcoming movie Jatadhara is out now. Jatadhara is an upcoming epic adventure rooted in Indian mythology yet told with a cinematic vision that feels truly global. With its stellar cast, stunning visuals, and high-concept narrative, the film is poised to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film seamlessly blends cultural heritage with innovation, promising an immersive big-screen experience.
Talking about the film, Divya Khossla said, "Jatadhara is not just a film it’s an experience rooted in our mythology yet told with such scale and vision that it feels truly global. Playing Sitara has been deeply fulfilling, and I truly admire Prerna Arora as a filmmaker who consistently brings larger-than-life stories to cinema. Her ability to blend grandeur with emotion is inspiring, and I feel proud to be part of this powerful journey."
The recently released teaser has already created waves across the industry and audiences alike, crossing 50 million views and drawing immense appreciation. A grand new world unfolds in its frames brimming with mystique, power, and high-stakes mythology. Sudheer Babu commands the screen with intensity, while Sonakshi Sinha stuns in a transformative, never-seen-before avatar.
In the teaser, Sonakshi Sinha looks fierce as she appears in a dark, magical form as Dhanapisachini, a demon guardian of forbidden treasures. On the other hand, it features Sudheer Babu as a fierce, godlike figure wielding a blazing trident. Sudheer Babu's character is introduced with a dramatic score featuring Vedic Sanskrit shlokas, portraying him as a powerful figure born from sacrifice and righteousness.
ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Wraps Up Telugu Debut Movie Jatadhara’s Shoot Opposite Sudheer Babu
Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Co-Produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, Creative Producer Divya Vijay the film features music by Zee Music Co.