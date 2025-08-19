Vidya Balan was hailed as one of the most beautiful and versatile actors in Indian cinema. Over the years, she has delivered stellar performances in acclaimed films like Kahaani, No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, and many more. While her decade-long journey brought her glamour, recognition, and powerful roles, success did not come easy. In fact, it her big debut came after enduring 75 auditions and rejections that she finally got her big break.

Vidya Balan's debut movie, Parineeta brought her enormous fame, but getting there wasn't always simple. Renowned Indian lyricist Swanand Kirkire talked about her challenging journey in 2005 movie. He remembered how she was in a really vulnerable state after being turned down 75 times for the lead part. He said in a press conference, "She auditioned about 75 times and got rejected every single time. Can you imagine her self-worth?"

Vidya Balan remained resolute in the face of pressure and repeated rejections. According to several media reports, she went to a Bryan Adams performance to cheer herself up following her last audition for Parineeta. Vidya Balan auditioned 75 times for Parineeta (Image: Reddit) ALSO READ - Parineeta: DYK Vidya Balan Was Not The First Choice But THIS Actress Was? Its Not Rani Mukerji Or Madhuri Dixit In a 2012 interview, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra opened up about his original concept of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Lalita. But after listening to Vidya Balan's audition recordings, director Pradeep Sarkar was certain that she was the ideal person for the role. "When we thought of Parineeta, I immediately thought of a face like Aishwarya Rai. The character is one that two men fall in love with…so the heroine has to be bigger."

Chopra added,"I was like let me see what she can do…she cleared it." Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan in a still from Parineeta (Image: Reddit) About Parineeta Parineeta is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's famous Bengali novel from 1914. The Hindi language musical romance, which was directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, captivated viewers with its aesthetic. Even today, the audience's hearts still beats the same for Parineeta. The movie was filmed in some of Kolkata's most picturesque settings, which highlights the area's natural beauty in the narrative.