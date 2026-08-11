The release date of Eetha has been postponed. The movie which was set to hit the theatres on August 28, will now release in December. With this, Laxman Utekar's film will no longer clash with Toxic: A FairyTale for GrownUps.
Eetha New Release Date
Eetha will now release in theatres on December 4, 2026. Maddock Films announced on Instagram, "TOOFAN ke liye taiyaar rehna... kyunki #EETHA aa rahi hai, 4th December ko (Get ready for the storm which will arrive with Eetha on December 4)!"
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Makers released the teaser of Eetha on June 23, 2026. The teaser introduces Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, the legendary Tamasha and Lavani performer whose life and legacy form the heart of Eetha.
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The glimpse focuses on a powerful chapter of Vithabai’s journey, showing her determination to return to the stage shortly after childbirth, highlighting her resilience and unwavering passion for her art.
Eetha, based on the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar—a renowned artist of the Tamasha and Lavani traditions—chronicles the journey of one of the most celebrated figures in Marathi folk theatre and features Shraddha Kapoor in a pivotal role.