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Makers released the teaser of Eetha on June 23, 2026. The teaser introduces Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, the legendary Tamasha and Lavani performer whose life and legacy form the heart of Eetha.

The glimpse focuses on a powerful chapter of Vithabai’s journey, showing her determination to return to the stage shortly after childbirth, highlighting her resilience and unwavering passion for her art.

Eetha, based on the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar—a renowned artist of the Tamasha and Lavani traditions—chronicles the journey of one of the most celebrated figures in Marathi folk theatre and features Shraddha Kapoor in a pivotal role.