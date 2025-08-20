Is Karan Kundra on a dating app? A screenshot of Television star's profile on Bumble has been surfacing online with fans speculating if Kundra is on a new hunt despite being in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. Amid discussions surrounding his presence on the dating app, Karan has addressed the same, stating that "screenshots come up every 6-7 months".

"Apparently I’m in Kalyan lol. While I’m chilling with my dad and sisters in Punjab.. tbh i don’t even know where Kalyan is properly," Karan laughed it out.

It is pertinent to note that Karan Kundra was the brand ambassador of Bumble when he was in a relationship with ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. However, the duo parted ways after years of dating and now Karan is in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. The couple participated in popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 15 from where their love blossomed. Their parents have also approved of their relationship during their appearances on the show.