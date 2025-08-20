- By Swati Singh
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Is Karan Kundra on a dating app? A screenshot of Television star's profile on Bumble has been surfacing online with fans speculating if Kundra is on a new hunt despite being in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. Amid discussions surrounding his presence on the dating app, Karan has addressed the same, stating that "screenshots come up every 6-7 months".
"Apparently I’m in Kalyan lol. While I’m chilling with my dad and sisters in Punjab.. tbh i don’t even know where Kalyan is properly," Karan laughed it out.
It is pertinent to note that Karan Kundra was the brand ambassador of Bumble when he was in a relationship with ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. However, the duo parted ways after years of dating and now Karan is in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. The couple participated in popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 15 from where their love blossomed. Their parents have also approved of their relationship during their appearances on the show.
Amid their healthy relationship, there has been a constant buzz around their breakup. Tejasswi addressed the same in a conversating with Hindustan Times, saying, "I know our fans keep themselves entertained. And that's fine. I'm okay with that. We find it funny. We actually laugh at it."
She even got candid about their marriage plans, stating, "No, that's not the plan."