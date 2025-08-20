Singer Kanika Kapoor, known for hit songs including Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, among many others, recently made headlines over her shocking revelations about the music industry. She claimed that singers don’t really get paid well, revealing her experience where she was given just Rs 101. She mentioned that even India's biggest music legends face the same thing when it comes to getting paid for their craft. Following her remark, Adnan Sami reacted to such claims by expressing his disagreement with it.

Adnan Sami Reacts To Kanika Kapoor's Viral Remark The controversial comment by Kanika Kapoor has shocked everyone. Addressing the concern about the low earnings of the singer in the music industry, Adnam Sami stated in an interview with Zoom that it is based on people's own experiences and cannot be generalised. He said, "No, I don't think so. Everybody has their own experiences in life. You cannot generalise based on your own experience. If that happens to be her experience, so be it. I obviously can't comment on that."

Citing his journey in the industry and the friendships he has created in his career, Adnam added, "It's a personal choice. I'm at a different point in my career where I know so many people as friends. Kya hota hai ki ek aisa waqt aajata hai aapke career aur zindagi mein jaha pe aapke bahot saare industry ke andar bhi dost hojate hai. Just some other day, somebody sent me a beautiful song and he then approached my manager and asked what it was going to be. I said, 'Listen, he's a friend of mine. I'm not gonna charge him.' But that's me. I cannot go around and start generalising that if I am doing that, why should others do it? I think everybody has got their own experience, and if that is her experience, so be it. Everybody runs with their own business ethics or system. It depends on how you want to conduct yourself."