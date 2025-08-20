Aamir Khan and his brother Faissal Khan's controversy has been growing since day 1. The latter has been accusing his brother and his family of keeping him locked inside the house for over two years, further alleging mistreatment. On Tuesday, Faissal also made shocking claims of Aamir having an affair with UK-based Jessica Hines while still married to his first wife, Reena Dutta. Now, he has asserted that the Sitaare Zameen Par actor can't deny these claims.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Faissal Khan said that post divorce, his family started to pressurise him to get married to his auntie post. "After my divorce, my family started putting pressure on me to get married to my auntie… I was telling them to let me work and settle down. I got so upset and angry that I wrote a letter which was slightly abusive in nature to point out the relationships of my family members," he claimed.

Faissal went on to state that his sister Nikkhat had been married three times, while Aamir was going through a divorce with Reena. Not only this, he revealed that the 3 Idiots star had a child with Jessica Hines out of wedlock and at that time, he was also staying wth Kiran Rao. He continued, "I wanted to tell them to look at themselves first. They took offense to that letter and my opposition to get married and declared me mad… No one likes to know the truth about how their marriages and their relationships are not working out. I put that mirror in front of their face."

Faissal stated that Aamir was in a relationship with Jessica while still married to Reena. He said, "I was seeing the atmosphere and saying let me also take my decision since everyone is taking their right decisions. Allow me also to live my life freely. Everyone knows that he has had a relationship with Jessica and he has a child. He can't deny that. You can do a DNA test. I have proof of everything that I am saying… It's not me who's just fabricating."