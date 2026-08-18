Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz met during their stint in Bigg Boss Season 13. While Himanshi was a successful Punjabi actress at the time, Asim was a struggling model. The duo's heartfelt chemistry didn't go unnoticed by fans and the housemates.
At the time, she was already in a long-term committed relationship outside the show. Asim fell deeply in love with her during the show. After Himanshi was evicted and later re-entered as Asim's 'connection', he famously went down on his knees to propose marriage to her.
Following the conclusion of the reality series, Himanshi ended her previous relationship to date Asim. The couple quickly became fan favourites, collaborating on several hit Punjabi music videos such as Kalla Sohna Nai, Afsos Karoge and Khyaal Rakheya Kar.
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In December 2023, the couple shocked their fanbase by announcing their mutual split. Himanshi posted an official note stating that they were "sacrificing their love for their different religious beliefs". Asim later confirmed the split, reiterating that the decision was mutual and asking the public to respect their privacy.
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Himanshi Khurana reveals real reason behind her split with Asim Riaz
Himanshi Khurana revealed that the real reason behind her split with Asim Riaz was an intense internal and emotional conflict regarding her religious identity, admitting that trying to adapt to his faith made her feel like she was "betraying her God".
During her emotional appearance on Paras Chhabra's Abraa Kaa Dabra Show, Himanshi Khurana made several candid statements.
"He used to tell me the good things about his religion. Everyone tells you about those things; there is nothing wrong with that. They wanted me to understand it and accept it, but it was not acceptable to me," she said.