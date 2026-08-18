Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz met during their stint in Bigg Boss Season 13. While Himanshi was a successful Punjabi actress at the time, Asim was a struggling model. The duo's heartfelt chemistry didn't go unnoticed by fans and the housemates.

At the time, she was already in a long-term committed relationship outside the show. Asim fell deeply in love with her during the show. After Himanshi was evicted and later re-entered as Asim's 'connection', he famously went down on his knees to propose marriage to her.

Following the conclusion of the reality series, Himanshi ended her previous relationship to date Asim. The couple quickly became fan favourites, collaborating on several hit Punjabi music videos such as Kalla Sohna Nai, Afsos Karoge and Khyaal Rakheya Kar.

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In December 2023, the couple shocked their fanbase by announcing their mutual split. Himanshi posted an official note stating that they were "sacrificing their love for their different religious beliefs". Asim later confirmed the split, reiterating that the decision was mutual and asking the public to respect their privacy.