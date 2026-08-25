Hours after Asim's post, Himanshi took to X to share her response, without directly naming him. She wrote, "I have always been respectful and mindful while sharing my personal journey publicly, whether it was my Bigg Boss experience, my spiritual journey or matters concerning my health."

"I shared these aspects of my life with honesty and never used them as an excuse to disrespect or target anyone. I never said 'forceful conversion' was there. People and media set that narrative. However, when my health is mocked and my struggles are questioned, I believe it is time to draw a line," she further added.

"If we are going to talk about proofs, then let's talk about everything. I am prepared to share the facts and evidence (CCTV footages, recordings, hope you remember that early morning of 27.11.23) surrounding the conversion-related matter and yes the violence I suffered," she further added.

She concluded by saying, "If you want to play the 'proof' game, then let's play it honestly -- with facts, accountability and the complete truth. P.S. I really don't understand why people have a problem when I share my own journey, my learnings, while everyone else openly talks about their experiences. Why is it any different when I choose to share mine?"

Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz met during their stint in Bigg Boss Season 13. While Himanshi was a successful Punjabi actress at the time, Asim was a struggling model. Asim and Himanshi's heartfelt chemistry didn't go unnoticed by fans and the housemates. At the time, she was already in a long-term committed relationship outside the show.