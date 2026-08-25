Gandhari Trailer Out: Taapsee Pannu is back with another intense role, and the trailer of her upcoming film Gandhari promises a gripping story filled with action, emotion and mystery. The actress plays a mother who is ready to go to any length to find her missing daughter. The trailer gives a glimpse of her dangerous journey and raises several questions about what really happened.

Ahead of its September 3 OTT release, here are five unmissable moments from the Gandhari trailer. Ek maa, ek beti aur behroopiyo ka sheher 🎭 Gandhari is coming to unmask everyone. pic.twitter.com/fBW575nqZA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 25, 2026 1. Taapsee Pannu’s Fierce Mother Avatar One of the biggest highlights of the trailer is Taapsee’s transformation into a determined mother. Her character is not shown as someone who will simply wait for help. She takes matters into her own hands and begins a dangerous search for her daughter. Her intense expressions and powerful screen presence make this one of the trailer’s most striking moments.

2. The Mysterious Abduction The story revolves around the disappearance of Taapsee’s daughter. However, the trailer does not reveal everything about the incident. Instead, it builds mystery around the abduction and leaves viewers wondering who is behind it and what their motive could be. This mystery becomes one of the main reasons to look forward to the film.

3. A Mother Ready To Fight Taapsee’s character appears to be ready for a physical battle as she gets closer to the truth. The trailer features several action-packed moments, showing her taking on people who stand in her way. Her character’s determination adds an emotional layer to the action, as everything she does is connected to her daughter.

4. Dark And Suspenseful World Gandhari appears to have a dark and serious tone. The locations, visuals and tense background score create an atmosphere of danger throughout the trailer. There is also a constant feeling that Taapsee’s character may be walking into a bigger trap while trying to uncover the truth.

5. The Twists That Raise Questions The trailer keeps several details under wraps and hints that the story may have more layers than a simple kidnapping case. As Taapsee gets closer to finding her daughter, new questions begin to emerge. These hints at unexpected twists make the film even more intriguing.

ALSO READ: Yash’s Toxic, Nayanthara’s Hi And More Movies To Watch In Theatres This Rakshabandhan When And Where To Watch Gandhari? With Taapsee Pannu leading the story with an intense performance, Gandhari promises to be an emotional thriller with action and suspense at its core. The film is set to premiere on OTT on September 3, giving viewers a new mystery to explore. If the trailer is anything to go by, Taapsee’s fierce mother avatar could be one of the biggest highlights of the film.

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