Haiwaan: Bollywood fans are in for a treat as Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are reuniting on screen after 17 long years. The two were last seen together in the 2008 film Tashan. Now, they are teaming up once again for filmmaker Priyadarshan’s much-anticipated project Haiwaan. The film officially began shooting yesterday, and already, Akshay’s first look from the movie has taken the internet by storm. In Haiwaan, Akshay takes on the role of a villain, a character that has already caught everyone’s attention. His first look shows him sporting a fierce buzz cut paired with a rugged beard and moustache. The entire look screams menace, and fans believe this could be one of Akshay’s most ferocious antagonistic roles yet.

What makes Haiwaan extra special for fans is the reunion of Akshay and Saif. The two actors, who shared brilliant chemistry in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) and Tashan (2008), are finally back together on screen. Sharing his excitement, Akshay posted a heartfelt note as shooting kicked off. He wrote, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan… Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 18 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!!” The note reflects both his excitement about reuniting with Priyadarshan and his enthusiasm for working with Saif again.

Malayalam Actor Mohanlal Joins Cast Adding even more star power to Haiwaan is South Indian superstar Mohanlal, who will share the screen with Akshay and Saif. Speaking to OnManorama, director Priyadarshan confirmed the news and said the film is a remake of his 2016 Malayalam movie Oppam. However, he also pointed out that the dialogues and screenplay have been significantly reworked for the Hindi version.