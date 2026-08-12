Haiwaan Teaser: The teaser of Haiwaan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, was unveiled today. The upcoming thriller, which is directed by Priyadarshan, revealed a sinister and enigmatic look at the leading duo. Saif portrayed a blind man in the teaser, while Akshay Kumar's portrayal kept us curious.

Haiwaan Teaser Out Now

The Haiwaan teaser relied on visuals, shadows, and quick character glances to hide a large portion of the plot details.

Saif, who played a blind guy, was seen using a stick to walk while Akshay seemed to be closely monitoring him. He was even observing Saif up close, which heightened the suspense surrounding their characters in Haiwaan.

Haiwaan also features Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.

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The 45-second teaser opened to a strong response. Many hailed Akshay Kumar's villainous mode, while others expressed joy at the actor's reunion with filmmaker Priyadarshan.

A user said, "Akshay Kumar × Priyadarshan duo never ever disappoints; blockbuster loading." Another user said, "Haiwaan mode is ON! Akshay Kumar is back with another banger, just killing it."

A third user said, "Saif ka look dekh ke goosebumps आ गए!" A fourth user commented, "Akshay and Saif's comeback after 18 years."

What We Know About Haiwaan?

Earlier, the makers shared the first posters of the movie, which focused on the theme of vengeance and the dilemma of whether to side with the Hero or the Haiwaan.

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Haiwaan marks yet another collaboration between director Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar. They have worked together on movies including the most recent Bhooth Bangla, Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The upcoming movie also marks Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's reunion after their 2008 movie, Tashan. They have also worked together in Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Priyadarshan directed Haiwaan, is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the auspices of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The movie is anticipated to feature a blend of action, mystery, and crime.

While the plot of Haiwaan is still unknown, the audience's expectations have undoubtedly been boosted by the initial glimpse. It is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.