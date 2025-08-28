- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is in major trouble ahead of his upcoming series Gandhi's premiere at the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF). Mehta shared that there are just 10 days left until the film’s premiere but he and his team haven’t received their Canada visas yet. In a latest tweet, the filmmaker seeks help from fans and followers if they can sort out the visa issue. Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Can anybody help with visas at the Canadian High Commission in Delhi? We’re 10 days away from our world premiere at TIFF2025 and no sign of our visas. It’s nearly 3 weeks since we sent our passports.”
Can anybody help with visas at the Canadian High Commission in Delhi? We’re 10 days away from our world premiere at TIFF2025 and no sign of our visas. It’s nearly 3 weeks since we sent our passports. @CanadainIndia— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 27, 2025
Also read: Hansal Mehta Urges Probe Against Homebound Cinematographer Pratik Shah Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims; Know About Controversy
Earlier, Hansal shared that a major update about an upcoming series, Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi and Bhamini Oza in the lead roles. The filmmaker said, “An audacious dream, born of belief and perseverance, now steps onto the world stage. Gandhi will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 as part of its carefully curated PrimeTime slate. The first Indian series ever to be featured at TIFF. In its 50th year, this festival becomes the home for a story that is at once deeply personal and profoundly universal. A moment of pride. A moment of memory. A quiet revolution begins.” The 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will helf from September 4 to 14, 2025.
Also read: Vijay Varma And Hansal Mehta Ignite Buzz With Mysterious Collaboration
Talking about the show Gandhi, it also features Libby Mai, Tom Felton, Kabir Bedi, Amar Upadhyay, Jaival Pathak and Judd Berg in key roles. The movie is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s two books- Gandhi before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World.
For those unaware, Hansal and Pratik earlier worked together in the 2020 show Scam 1992, which became very popular. The ten-episode show is streaming on Sony LIV.